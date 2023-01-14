Barton Goldsmith

I started this column right after 9/11 in my local paper, The Ventura County Star. About six months later, the column went national, I was offered a show on the local NPR station, and I was consulting for a hit television show. My career, I was told, was meteoric, but I was truly too busy to notice. My focus was on getting the message out, doing my best work and having a nice time in the process. Yes, I loved it.

These days, instead of doing radio, I’m doing a lot of Zoom interviews, and I see most of my clients on video. I still write my little fingers to the bone, but the meteor is starting to hit the atmosphere and is naturally slowing down. Everything has a life cycle, which means nothing lasts forever, and change is the only constant. Again, that’s normal, but most of us fight change, and lately we’ve had more than usual to deal with.

Dr. Barton Goldsmith, a psychotherapist in Westlake Village, Calif., is the author of “The Happy Couple: How to Make Happiness a Habit One Little Loving Thing at a Time.” Follow his daily insights on Twitter at @BartonGoldsmith, or email him at Barton@bartongoldsmith.com.

