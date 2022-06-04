Most of them didn’t expect to make it, but here they are.
Now it’s time for the victors to reap their reward.
The Lincoln Theatre’s Battle of the Bands competition is coming to a close on June 10 with a concert showcase that invites the winners from each category back up on stage for a victory lap in the form of a 30-minute set.
This was only the second year that The Lincoln has hosted a Battle of the Bands competition, and this time around, the organizers had the foresight to restructure the event. Fans had to vote in person, and the winners of each genre would no longer compete against one another in the final round.
“We’re thrilled with the way this series turned out this time,” Renee Jelinek, co-owner of The Lincoln Theatre said in an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “We had a great turnout at all of the nights, and it was incredible to see the amount of support from our community for these local artists.
“We’ll get to see a lot more of what they can do with longer sets, and a few of them are adding some elements to their performance.”
While the acts are hardly comparable, they do have one thing in common – for the final showcase, they’ll be building off of the performances that landed them in the winner’s circle.
Anthony Hutton
One of the biggest upsets, at least according to the winner himself, came in the form of Anthony Hutton winning the singer/songwriter round.
“There was a couple of different acts that were there that had a far superior set than I did,” Hutton said. “You know, their stage presence was good, their songs were good, their playing was good. I was just like, ‘If I play and I don’t win, that’s fine. I’ll know I did my best.”
When it was time for him to perform, Hutton sat alone with his guitar, tucked his head and played his way through his set the way his grandfather had taught him.
He knew he had grabbed the attention of everyone in the room, but he didn’t expect to walk off the stage hearing the crowd chant for an encore. What the crowd wants, the crowd gets, so he stepped back out for one final song.
This was the biggest stage Hutton has performed on, though he’s been playing guitar since he was 11 years old and performing live throughout his adult life. It was his grandfather, Douglas Yates, that taught him how to play in a unique style and told him that to be successful, he had to be a one-man show.
After years of being Hutton’s biggest inspiration, Yates was there in March to see his performance. What his grandfather said to him when Hutton stepped into the crowd has stuck with him since.
“He goes, “I’ve always been your worst critic,’” Hutton said. “I’m your harshest critic you’ll ever have, and you know what you did tonight? You’ve crossed that line. You’ve entered a new plateau.”
For his performance on Saturday, Hutton will be making a stylistic change by inviting two other band members up for his set. He’ll perform the same songs he did in his first performance, only this time they’ll be punched up with drum and bass for bigger, more dynamic rendition of the songs that got him here in the first place.
Big Dill
Laramie punk band Big Dill went at the rock band portion of the competition with a simple, yet hard-hitting approach.
It was all about attitude.
“We got up there, and we were pretty much like ‘We are Big Dill, we have 15 minutes, and we’re gonna give you 10 pounds of crap and a 5-pound bag,’” Joey Ahrenholtz, bassist for Big Dill, said. “That’s exactly what we told them, then we kicked right into it.”
Dill pretty much commanded the crowd through sheer power of will. Among rock-country and hair metal bands, their brand of hardcore punk and surf rock-inspired licks were enough to welcome the audience into their high-energy world.
In truth, Ahrenholtz thought three other bands had outdone them that night – then the crowd at The Lincoln erupted over their set. The band stepped off stage after the performance, and immediately Ahrenholtz was bombarded with congratulatory gestures and a tunnel of concert-goers clapping him on the back.
Ahrenholtz was just trying to find the bathroom. Big Dill didn’t realize the impression they had made.
“You could tell there were other bands there that the crowd was there for,” Ahrenholtz said. “They played, and the whole building erupted. We were like, ‘All right, well, there we go. Those guys are gonna take it.”
As an added payoff to their performance, they were approached by the owners of Wyoming Wave Studios. The plan is to record new music come fall, as the studio is currently working on obtaining the proper equipment to record Big Dill’s drum kit.
Dystopioid
Then there’s Dystopoid, the Cheyenne metal outfit that embodies their self-proclaimed genre of “Wasteland Trash Metal.”
No, they do not take themselves too seriously – their songs “Make Lobotomies Sexy Again” and “We’re From The Gubmint and We’re Here to Help” prove that – so it only makes sense that their reason for competing is simple, as well.
“I just wanted to play a fancy stage, man,” lead guitarist and screamer Billy Rice said.
Among other insights from Rice is the enjoyment of playing loud, fast and watching the crowd form a mosh pit and “slam into each other and stuff.”
It might be simple, but it’s simple for a reason.
Whatever Rice wants to write, he writes, whether it’s a punk, screamo or thrash metal song. In short, he describes Dystopioid’s sound as death metal with weirder elements incorporated to the band’s satisfaction.
“It’s just kind of whatever we feel like, but it’s all screaming, yelling and all that stupid shit,” Rice said.
Dystopioid is a young band, only forming in 2019 and releasing their first album last year. Recently, they’ve solidified their lineup, adding a drummer, rather than using a beat machine for recordings.
Their first Battle of the Bands performance was comprised of songs off their first EP. In the winners showcase, they’ll perform some new material written within the past several months.
“We’re gonna do all the same songs we played, but we get 30 minutes this time,” Rice said. “We got a few more songs in there, so we’re Gucci.”
CinoSoWavy
It’s No Love Entertainment’s time to shine.
In February, Cade Gallegos, known by his rap alias CinoSoWavy, promised he would win his section of the competition for his cousins, who fell just short in the first Battle of the Bands competition in 2020.
With a chip on his shoulder, Gallegos stepped on stage to a crowd larger than he was prepared to encounter. If nothing else, the competition opened his eyes to the fact that there’s more local love for rap than he previously realized.
“There were people there that don’t even listen to rap music. It’s cool to have such a versatile crowd,” Gallegos said. “Usually when I walk into shows, I’m fully prepared for what’s going to happen, fully prepared for how many people are going to be there.
“I’m usually locked in mentally, but when I got there, I was like, ‘Oh, wow, this is a lot of people.’”
Gallegos is capitalizing on the limelight by bringing Zoe Nubine (Dazid) and Christian Stevens (Racxx) on stage with him for the last performance of the night.
When you’ve got the attention of a Lincoln Theatre crowd, you need to go big, so No Love will be unveiling new songs in a performance.
It’s no disrespect to the other acts, but even though this installment isn’t technically a competition, No Love wants to steal the show. This is their moment to represent Cheyenne hip-hop and take a leap in their career.
However, no goal is more important that showing Cheyenne rap is here to stay.
“I plan on taking this and running off with it,” Gallegos said. “I’m serious this time, because I have good money and support coming in right now, and I got a good team this time. We got everything we need. Wyoming is about to be next, brother.”
The concert will be held on June 10 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5, and all profits go toward the performing acts.