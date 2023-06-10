The Wyoming Brewers Festival is not the place to get wasted.

Yes, there will be 40 different regional and local breweries set up in the Cheyenne Depot Plaza, all offering unlimited 4-ounce pours of their beer, but attendees had best pace themselves. The long-running event is designed to be an oasis for fans of craft beer to gather, discuss and simply enjoy the creativity of independent craft brewing.

