The Wyoming Brewers Festival is not the place to get wasted.
Yes, there will be 40 different regional and local breweries set up in the Cheyenne Depot Plaza, all offering unlimited 4-ounce pours of their beer, but attendees had best pace themselves. The long-running event is designed to be an oasis for fans of craft beer to gather, discuss and simply enjoy the creativity of independent craft brewing.
This will be the 27th year of the Brewers Festival, the last 10 years of which Monica and Jason Lee have helped organize. They now serve as the Sponsors Committee Chair and Brewers Committee Chair, respectively.
“No offense to Bud Light, but it’s not like you’re drinking Bud Light,” Monica Lee said about the festival’s beer selection on Friday morning. “There’s tasting notes that you can talk about, you can interact with the brewers directly — it’s a small enough festival that you kind of get to know the same people that come year after year.
“But it’s also a big enough festival to entice a lot of regional breweries to come and participate and share their love of craft beer with other enthusiasts.”
The craft brewing scene was much different when the Lees first entered their positions.
There will be 15 Wyoming breweries in attendance this year, including Cheyenne-based Blue Raven Brewery, Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., Accomplice Beer Company and Westby Edge Brewing Co.
To set the scene, Freedom’s Edge is the only aforementioned Cheyenne brewery that was operational 10 years ago, and they were only in their first year.
Black Tooth Brewing Co., based in Sheridan, opened its popular Cheyenne location in 2021. Blue Raven replaced the defunct Danielmark’s Brewing Co. last year, and Westby Edge joined the craft brewing community less than a week ago.
Cheyenne is quietly experiencing a craft beer renaissance, and so is the rest of Wyoming. This event is the perfect chance to get a taste of it.
“There’s so much out there that may not make it in a can on a shelf,” Lee said. “There’s a lot of breweries in Wyoming and everywhere that don’t bottle, they just put it in kegs and serve on tap. If you can’t get there or aren’t nearby, then you’re not going to have those kind of opportunities.
“That’s one of the things that brewfests are just wonderful about, you get to see a lot of that stuff that you might not normally see.”
Though breweries have come and gone and rapidly developed followings in just the past five years, the organizers’ goal to prop up local and regional Wyoming breweries, foster the craft beer community and raise money for upkeep of the Historic Cheyenne Depot has remained steadfast.
The event has now raised roughly $500,000 for the depot. This year, the cause will focus on structural renovations, like updated electrical wiring, parking lot maintenance and interior and exterior signage.
They aren’t the “sexiest” renovations, but they keep the depot healthy and up to code, crucial aspects to preserving the city’s most iconic building.
At the end of the day, the funds come at a small price as the Brewers Festival is fueled by volunteers, sponsors and paying residents in support of growing the downtown community — and all they have to do is drink beer … and not get wasted.
“We all love beer, but we’re all coming together to support the depot,” she said. “It’s all run on grants and fundraising. People should understand that, yes, this is a Brew Fest, and that’s awesome, but our real sole purpose is to raise money to keep our downtown revitalized.”
