Not Forever but For Now

”Not Forever but For Now” by Chuck Palahniuk, c. 2023, Simon & Schuster, $25.99, 256 pages

You always wanted the family business.

Started by your grandfather, nurtured by your parents, aunts and uncles, you hoped to be the next generation of caretakers to help it grow, succeed and readied for its owners in the future. You trained all your life to take the reins of the family empire, and in the new book ”Not Forever but For Now” by Chuck Palahniuk, you’ll do it, even if it kills you.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus