Beyoncé fans wait to enter Friends Arena for the first concert of the singer’s “Renaissance” world tour in Stockholm on Wednesday.

 Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

So excited, so exotic — Beyoncé’s a seasoned professional — and her Renaissance tour cycle is officially upon us.

Queen Bey kicked off her global tour Wednesday at the Friends Arena in Stockholm with the first of 57 sold-out shows. Tens of thousands of fans converged there to see the most-decorated Grammy Award winner in history perform during her first tour in more than six years.

