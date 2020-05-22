Imagine a world in which entertainment didn’t require you leave your car – or even put on real shoes, if you’re OK with grabbing concessions in your slippers.
This is the reality Cheyenne residents are currently facing in the era of COVID-19, thanks to Hamilton Byrd of Blue Pig Presents. On May 9 at Terry Bison Ranch, Byrd hosted the production company’s first drive-in movie event, which screened “The Princess Bride” and offered a snack menu with everything from popcorn to Rocky Mountain oysters.
Apparently Laramie County had been deprived of entertainment for too long, because tickets to the initial event sold out just five days after they went on sale.
“It was nuts,” Byrd said enthusiastically. “(It got) a lot of good public attention – something like 2,000 people on Facebook were interested in it – so we decided we have to do another one. The hope is that if we can do this right, we’ll open a long-term drive-in movie theater at Terry Bison Ranch.”
Organizing this next event May 23, a drive-in style Sean Curtis and The Divide concert with a movie afterward, required Byrd to return to his bread and butter: concert promotion. The self-described “Rocky Mountain country” group doesn’t get to play Cheyenne very often, so Byrd said he was excited to offer Curtis’ loyal fans a chance to hear him in-person and on their collective home turf.
Byrd added that especially after hosting the first one, he’s learned drive-in events aren’t super challenging logistically. But this time around, he’s pulling out all the stops to make sure the production quality is that of one of the high-energy concerts Blue Pig Presents is known for locally.
This time around, they’ll have a 20-foot stage, David Soules of The Lincoln will run a professional lighting rig, Denver-based Space Farmer Productions will provide the screen – which the company rep was quite concerned wouldn’t hold up against Wyoming wind May 9, Byrd said with a laugh (spoiler alert, it was fine) – and the audio will be mixed and FM transmitted so attendees can hear what’s happening through their vehicle’s sound system.
In-person performers will also be projected on the screen as if it were a Jumbotron at a music festival. That way, the people parked in the back of the venue will be able to fully experience the event, regardless of how far they are from the action. (The first drive-in ended up featuring a last-minute concert led by Josh Gonzales, Mike Morris and Dominic Syracuse, but the hometown musicians weren’t projected onto the screen behind them.)
No public restrooms were available at the last event, but on May 23, Byrd said ticketholders will be able to use portable toilets that are frequently sanitized (he’s hired someone whose only job, he said with an audible smirk through the phone, is to clean them after every use). The concession stand will also have markers on the ground to ensure that customers are maintaining a healthy six-foot distance.
Byrd is thankful for the flexibility of the Terry Bison team, who immediately said “yes” when he asked if they could create a VIP sit-down dinner area for 25 customers due to the latest statewide public health order that allows in-person gatherings of 25 or fewer people.
“They’re just really open to ideas and they kind of let me run my own show,” Byrd said of the team. “For instance, because we can have gatherings of up to 25 people, we were like ‘well, there is this area where it’s too close for a car, so we’ll set up five picnic tables and seat five at each, and they’ll be able to get in and out of their cars and have a dedicated server instead of having to wait in line.’ That’s a significant ask for them, it’s their tables and servers, and they’re just like ‘go, done.’”
There isn’t an official rain plan for the drive-in concert, but Byrd said the event team is considering a Plan B of having people parked outside facing the screen to watch a concert broadcast live from inside the Senator’s Steakhouse & Brass Buffalo Saloon.
Weather-permitting, he hopes eventgoers also check out other activities on the ranch, such as camping and feeding the buffalo, so they can make a whole Memorial Day weekend trip out of the experience.
As for the future of such events, Byrd definitely hopes to do more. In fact, he’s been in contact with booking agents based everywhere from L.A. to Nashville who are interested in the potential of organizing drive-in concerts with big, national acts to promote getting together in a safe, yet entertaining way.
“I’ve really been kicking home this term physical distancing,” he said. “I don’t think anyone means for us to socially distance; we need to physically distance. This is a really unique, affordable way for event promoters like me to be able to satisfy social cohesion without us being too much of a risk for society at large … If you’re in your car and you’re in your own space, that’s good, that’s a step in the right direction. I’m pretty confident that people are doing a better job physically distancing at my drive-in events than they are at grocery stores.”
People were so respectful and kept their distance at the last drive-in, there were moments that Byrd was simply overcome with pride for his community.
“I asked Irving (Mercado) if he could give me some content that I could put on before the movie started, but after the band was done, so he gave me a couple local business ads … and it was pretty beautiful,” Byrd said. “The last one to play was that really wonderful Visit Cheyenne ad, and I was sitting next to the projector and had my computer plugged in to play them, and I turned around and looked at all these cars and all these people doing what they were supposed to be doing, and I was super emotional for a minute. I had this idea of how to bring the community something good, but with physical distancing, and I really love Cheyenne, so watching that ad play was a super teary-eyed moment for me.”
Sean Curtis on returning to live performances
Sean Curtis and The Divide haven’t performed in more than two months due to the pandemic, so Curtis said he’s particularly excited to get back in front of a live, in-person audience instead of playing for a social media crowd through a webcam.
“I’ve missed just the engagement with the crowd – it’s your chance to connect with someone that you believe in over your own music,” Curtis said. “You’re watching people enjoy and engage and just genuinely have a good time based on what you’re doing on stage.”
In his downtime these past few months, Curtis said he’s been focusing on spending quality time with his family (and new, 12-day-old son) and writing new material that audiences at the drive-in concert will get a taste of early, before the band starts recording said new material in June for its third album.
“I think it’ll be like a musical renaissance (when this is over),” Curtis added. “Artists have had so much time to spend on their craft, I think it’ll be special. I think we should look at it as a positive in that regard ... I’m honestly excited for fans just to get out and enjoy themselves again.”