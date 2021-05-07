Jett B. Conner considers himself a student of political theorist Thomas Paine. And after several years of researching the historical figure, he kept coming across a lesser-known name: Capt. Benjamin Bonneville.
Bonneville, a U.S. Army officer, fur trapper and explorer of the American West, is perhaps most recognizable for blazing some of what became the Oregon Trail. But while he led the first wagon train across the Continental Divide on the Trail, his route took him up the Platte River and across present-day Wyoming.
It’s this leg of the journey that inspired Conner to pen “Captain Benjamin Bonneville’s Wyoming Expedition: The Lost 1833 Report.”
“Paine lived with the Bonneville family in France after the reign of terror,” Conner said. “So, when Paine returned to America in 1802, he invited the Bonneville family to join him to immigrate to America. The father stayed behind, but the mother and her two boys came to America. And so Benjamin Bonneville was one of those boys, and I got interested in his life and what happened to him.”
Although he’s not a historian, Conner is a professor emeritus of political science at Metropolitan State University of Denver and former academic policy officer for the Colorado Department of Higher Education, so he has several years of research under his belt.
Conner has also written two books, “John Adams vs. Thomas Paine: Rival Plans for the Early Republic” and “Thomas Paine: A Brief History of the Times That Tried Men’s Souls,” so he knows every book has to start with a focus. The focus of this one is a report that was lost for nearly 100 years before it resurfaced in the 1920s.
“That report became my primary interest, because it’s one of the few pieces of Benjamin Bonneville’s direct writing that anyone has today,” Conner said, adding that the many journals he kept did not survive. “I thought I could weave that report, which is a primary source, into Washington Irving’s tale of Bonneville, called ‘The Adventures of Captain Bonneville.’”
Irving published his piece in 1837 without a copy of this report, so by weaving these two documents together, Conner said he felt he was filling a void in the published histories of Bonneville.
When he found himself stuck inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, he decided it was the perfect time to take all the notes he’d compiled and fill in the blanks.
Conner is a faster writer than he is a researcher, but he still managed to finish the book within a year.
“As COVID helped me to spend my time writing, it did not help me spend my time doing research,” he said. “So it was a little bit more difficult, and the biggest challenge was that I could not physically get in to see some of the documents that I would have loved to have been able to see.”
The lost report of 1833, aka the focus of the book, was a report that Bonneville sent back after his very first year in Wyoming and in the Rocky Mountains. It currently resides in The National Archives in Washington, D.C., which is closed due to the pandemic. However, a photostat of the document calls the Oregon Historical Society in Portland home.
Conner had been to Portland on several occasions while doing research for other projects, so at one point he made copies of that photostat and brought them back to Denver, all before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic.
He was, however, able to do some limited in-person research during 2020, including a stop at The Museum of the Mountain Man in Pinedale during a trip up to Yellowstone National Park. There, he learned more about men who explored the region in the early part of the 19th century.
Other than the difficulties of accessing additional information he needed to fill in the blanks (particularly in closed facilities such as the Denver Public Library), Conner said the project went surprisingly well – it actually came together much faster than his first book, but he thinks that could be attributed to all the academic articles he’s used to writing.
The experience was rewarding for its treasure trove of new facts he hadn’t unearthed previously.
“I had a whole lot of information that pertained to the American Revolutionary period, but I did not have as much knowledge about the next century,” he said. “And that’s the 19th century. … I didn’t know a whole lot about the fur trade, and I didn’t know a whole lot about mountain men. And even though I live in Colorado, I still didn’t know things about Western history that I probably should know.”
He also helped answer a crucial question many researchers have had difficulty with: why Benjamin Bonneville left the Army with a two-year furlough and went out West.
“He would have had to return to the Army as a captain,” he said. “It turns out he stayed another two years, and he did it without Army approval. And so he wasn’t AWOL, as we would call it today. He didn’t just disappear, but he thought he had permission to extend his stay, and he did not, it turns out … it just occurred to me, like it did many people, that there’s something fishy about this.
“I think I’ve added to the argument, by looking at this report carefully, that it was clear from the very beginning that, even though his expedition was privately funded, and even though he was on leave from the Army, the Army was keenly aware of what he was doing, and had a purpose. And that purpose was to get him to gather as much information as he possibly could on the Oregon Territory primarily … it was a little bit of a cover for what could be clearly a surreptitious kind of Army investigation of the far West for the purpose of expanding the United States territory.”