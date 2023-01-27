HARDCOVER FICTION
1. "The Cabinet of Dr. Leng." Preston/Child. Grand Central
2. "Lessons in Chemistry." Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday
3. "The House of Wolves." Patterson/Lupica. Little, Brown
4. "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow." Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf
5. "How to Sell a Haunted House." Grady Hendrix. Berkley
6. "The House in the Pines." Ana Reyes. Dutton
7. "The Boys from Biloxi." John Grisham. Doubleday
8. "Hell Bent." Leigh Bardugo. Flatiron
9. "Without a Trace." Danielle Steel. Delacorte
10. "Demon Copperhead." Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. "Spare." Prince Harry. Random House
2. "The Creative Act." Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
3. "Straight Shooter." Stephen A. Smith. 13A
4. "The Light We Carry." Michelle Obama. Crown
5. "The Nazi Conspiracy." Meltzer/Mensch. Flatiron
6. "I’m Glad My Mom Died." Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
7. "Saving Aziz." Chad Robichaux. Thomas Nelson
8. "Good Boundaries and Goodbyes." Lysa TerKeurst. Thomas Nelson
9. "The Good Life." Waldinger/Schulz. Simon & Schuster
10. "Buy Back Your Time." Dan Martell. Portfolio
