HARDCOVER FICTION
1. "Lessons in Chemistry." Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday
2. "The Boys from Biloxi." John Grisham. Doubleday
3. "Babel." R.F. Kuang. Harper Voyager
4. "Fairy Tale." Stephen King. Scribner
5. "Mad Honey." Picoult/Boylan. Ballantine
6. "Berserk Deluxe, Vol. 12." Kentaro Miura. Dark Horse Manga
7. "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow." Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf
8. "Verity. Colleen Hoover." Grand Central
9. "Demon Copperhead." Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
10. "Dreamland." Nicholas Sparks. Random House
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. "The Light We Carry." Michelle Obama. Crown
2. "I’m Glad My Mom Died." Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
3. "Financial Feminist." Tori Dunlap. Dey Street
4. "Go-To Dinners." Ina Garten. Clarkson Potter
5. "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing." Matthew Perry. Flatiron
6. "Faith Still Moves Mountains." Harris Faulkner. Broadside
7. "And There Was Light." Jon Meacham. Random House
8. "The Noom Mindset." Simon Element
9. "Dr. Kellyann's Bone Broth Breakthrough." Kellyann Petrucci. Rodale
10. "Fast Like a Girl." Mindy Pelz. Hay House
