This list compiles the bestsellers for the week that ended Nov. 12.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. "Desert Star." Michael Connelly. Little, Brown
2. "The Boys from Biloxi." John Grisham. Doubleday
3. "The Silmarillion (illustrated ed.)". J.R.R. Tolkien. Morrow
4. "No Plan B." Child/Child. Delacorte
5. "Fairy Tale." Stephen King. Scribner
6. "Going Rogue." Janet Evanovich. Atria
7. "Triple Cross." James Patterson. Little, Brown
8. "Dreamland." Nicholas Sparks. Random House
9. "Mad Honey." Picoult/Boylan. Ballantine
10. "Long Shadows." David Baldacci. Grand Central
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing." Matthew Perry. Flatiron
2. "Go-To Dinners." Ina Garten. Clarkson Potter
3. "Good Boundaries and Goodbyes." Lysa TerKeurst. Thomas Nelson
4. "Surrender." Bono. Knopf
5. "The Stories We Tell." Joanna Gaines. Harper Select
6. "I’m Glad My Mom Died." Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
7. "Radio’s Greatest of All Time." Rush Limbaugh. Threshold
8. "The Pasta Queen." Nadia Caterina Munno. Gallery
9. "What’s for Dessert." Claire Saffitz. Clarkson Potter
10. "Guinness World Records 2023." Guinness World Records
