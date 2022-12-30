HARDCOVER FICTION
1. "Lessons in Chemistry." Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday
2. "The Boys from Biloxi." John Grisham. Doubleday
3. "Fairy Tale." Stephen King. Scribner
4. "Dreamland." Nicholas Sparks. Random House
5. "Demon Copperhead." Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
6. "Triple Cross." James Patterson. Little, Brown
7. "Mad Honey." Picoult/Boylan. Ballantine
8. "Tom Clancy: Red Winter." Marc Cameron. Putnam
9. "No Plan B." Child/Child. Delacorte
10. "Verity." Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. "The Light We Carry." Michelle Obama. Crown
2. "Go-To Dinners." Ina Garten. Clarkson Potter
3. "Faith Still Moves Mountains." Harris Faulkner. Broadside
4. "I’m Glad My Mom Died." Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
5. "Guinness World Records 2023." Guinness World Records
6. "The Simply Happy Cookbook." Doocy/Doocy. Morrow
7. "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing." Matthew Perry. Flatiron
8. "The Stories We Tell." Joanna Gaines. Harper Select
9. "Radio's Greatest of All Time." Rush Limbaugh. Threshold
10. "And There Was Light." Jon Meacham. Random House
Results will be published in the Saturday, Dec. 31 edition of the newspaper.
