HARDCOVER FICTION
1. "A World of Curiosities." Louise Penny. Minotaur
2. "The Boys from Biloxi." John Grisham. Doubleday
3. "Fairy Tale." Stephen King. Scribner
4. "Lessons in Chemistry." Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday
5. "Triple Cross." James Patterson. Little, Brown
6. "Dreamland." Nicholas Sparks. Random House
7. "Desert Star." Michael Connelly. Little, Brown
8. "The Choice." Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
9. "Demon Copperhead." Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
10. "Mad Honey." Picoult/Boylan. Ballantine
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. "The Light We Carry." Michelle Obama. Crown
2. "Faith Still Moves Mountains." Harris Faulkner. Broadside
3. "The Simply Happy Cookbook." Doocy/Doocy. Morrow
4. "Go-To Dinners." Ina Garten. Clarkson Potter
5. "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing." Matthew Perry. Flatiron
6. "I’m Glad My Mom Died." Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
7. "Guinness World Records 2023." Guinness World Records
8. "So Help Me God." Mike Pence. Simon & Schuster
9. "And There Was Light." Jon Meacham. Random House
10. "Surrender." Bono. Knopf
