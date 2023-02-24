HARDCOVER FICTION
1. "Lessons in Chemistry." Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday
2. "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow." Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf
3. "Someone Else’s Shoes." Jojo Moyes. Viking/Dorman
4. "Encore in Death." J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
5. "The Boys from Biloxi." John Grisham. Doubleday
6. "Demon Copperhead." Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
7. "The House in the Pines." Ana Reyes. Dutton
8. "Fairy Tale." Stephen King. Scribner
9. "The House of Wolves." Patterson/Lupica. Little, Brown
10. "Mad Honey." Picoult/Boylan. Ballantine
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. "Spare." Prince Harry. Random House
2. "8 Rules of Love." Jay Shetty. Simon & Schuster
3. "The Creative Act." Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
4. "The Lives We Actually Have." Bowler/Richie. Convergent
5. "Rise of the Fourth Reich." Deace/Horowitz. Post Hill
6. "Walk the Blue Line." Patterson/Eversmann. Little, Brown
7. "The Light We Carry." Michelle Obama. Crown
8. "I’m Glad My Mom Died." Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
9. "The Power to Change." Craig Groeschel. Zondervan
10. "Never Give an Inch." Mike Pompeo. Broadside
