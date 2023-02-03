HARDCOVER FICTION
1. "Lessons in Chemistry." Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday
2. "The House of Wolves." Patterson/Lupica. Little, Brown
3. "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow." Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf
4. "The House in the Pines." Ana Reyes. Dutton
5. "The Boys from Biloxi." John Grisham. Doubleday
6. "The House at the End of the World." Dean Koontz. Thomas & Mercer
7. "Demon Copperhead." Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
8. "How to Sell a Haunted House." Grady Hendrix. Berkley
9. "Fairy Tale." Stephen King. Scribner
10. "The Cabinet of Dr. Leng." Preston/Child. Grand Central
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. "Spare." Prince Harry. Random House
2. "Never Give an Inch." Mike Pompeo. Broadside
3. "Start, Stay, or Leave." Trey Gowdy. Crown Forum
4. "The Creative Act." Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
5. "The Light We Carry." Michelle Obama. Crown
6. "I’m Glad My Mom Died." Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
7. "Straight Shooter." Stephen A. Smith. 13A
8. "The Nazi Conspiracy." Meltzer/Mensch. Flatiron
9. "Good Boundaries and Goodbyes." Lysa TerKeurst. Thomas Nelson
10. "Courtiers." Valentine Low. St. Martin’s
