HARDCOVER FICTION
1. "Storm Watch." C.J. Box. Putnam
2. "Lessons in Chemistry." Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday
3. "A Day of Fallen Night." Samantha Shannon. Bloomsbury
4. "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow." Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf
5. "Someone Else’s Shoes." Jojo Moyes. Viking/Dorman
6. "Demon Copperhead." Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
7. "The Boys from Biloxi." John Grisham. Doubleday
8. "I Have Some Questions for You." Rebecca Makkai. Viking
9. "Fairy Tale." Stephen King. Scribner
10. "The Adventures of Amina Al-Sirafi." Shannon Chakraborty. Harper Voyager
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. "The Courage to Be Free." Ron DeSantis. Broadside
2. "Spare." Prince Harry. Random House
3. "Young Forever." Mark Hyman. Little, Brown Spark
4. "Drama Free." Nedra Glover. Tawwab TarcherPerigee
5. "The Creative Act." Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
6. "8 Rules of Love." Jay Shetty. Simon & Schuster
7. "I’m Glad My Mom Died." Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
8. "All My Knotted-Up Life." Beth Moore. Tyndale
9. "Wake Up with Purpose!" Jean Dolores Schmidt Harper Select
10. "The Parenting Map." Shefali Tsabary. HarperOne
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.