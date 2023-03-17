HARDCOVER FICTION
1. "Lessons in Chemistry." Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday
2. "Worthy Opponents." Danielle Steel. Delacorte
3. "Storm Watch." C.J. Box. Putnam
4. "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow." Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf
5. "Pineapple Street." Jenny Jackson. Viking/Dorman
6. "Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars." Sam Maggs. Random House Worlds
7. "A Day of Fallen Night." Samantha Shannon. Bloomsbury
8. "The London Séance Society." Sarah Penner. Park Row
9. "Someone Else’s Shoes." Jojo Moyes. Viking/Dorman
10. "Demon Copperhead." Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. "The Courage to Be Free." Ron DeSantis. Broadside
2. "Spare." Prince Harry. Random House
3. "The Greatness Mindset." Lewis Howes. Hay House
4. "The Creative Act." Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
5. "Good Power." Ginni Rometty. Harvard Business Review
6. "I’m Glad My Mom Died." Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
7. "8 Rules of Love." Jay Shetty. Simon & Schuster
8. "Young Forever." Mark Hyman. Little, Brown Spark
9. "It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism." Bernie Sanders. Crown
10. "Walk the Blue Line." Patterson/Eversmann. Little, Brown
