HARDCOVER FICTION
1. "I Will Find You" by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)
2. "Hello Beautiful" by Ann Napolitano (Dial)
3. "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
4. "Storm Watch" by C.J. Box (Putnam)
5. "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
6. "Worthy Opponents" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
7. "Pineapple Street" by Jenny Jackson (Viking/Dorman)
8. "Demon Copperhead" by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
9. "Remarkably Bright Creatures" by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)
10. "A Day of Fallen Night" by Samantha Shannon (Bloomsbury)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. "Saved: A War Reporter's Mission to Make It Home" by Benjamin Hall (Harper)
2. "The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival" by Ron DeSantis (Broadside)
3. "Paris: The Memoir" by Paris Hilton (Dey Street)
4. "Spare" by Prince Harry (Random House)
5. "How to Grow Your Small Business: A 6-Step Plan to Help Your Business Take Off" by Donald Miller (HarperCollins Leadership)
6. "The Creative Act: A Way of Being" by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
7. "I’m Glad My Mom Died" by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
8. "Walk the Blue Line" by by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann (Little, Brown)
9. "8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go" by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)
10. "Good Power: Leading Positive Change in Our Lives, Work, and World" by Ginni Rometty (Harvard Business Review)
