HARDCOVER FICTION
1. "Lessons in Chemistry." Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday
2. "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow." Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf
3. "Burner." Mark Greaney. Berkley
4. "I Have Some Questions for You." Rebecca Makkai. Viking
5. "Someone Else’s Shoes." Jojo Moyes. Viking/Dorman
6. "The Last Kingdom." Steve Berry. Grand Central
7. "The Boys from Biloxi." John Grisham. Doubleday
8. "Demon Copperhead." Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
9. "Murder Your Employer." Rupert Holmes. Avid Reader
10. "Encore in Death." J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. "Young Forever." Mark Hyman. Little, Brown Spark
2. "Spare." Prince Harry. Random House
3. "All My Knotted-Up Life." Beth Moore. Tyndale
4. "Two Weeks Notice." Amy Porterfield. Hay House Business
5. "The Creative Act." Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
6. "8 Rules of Love." Jay Shetty. Simon & Schuster
7. "It’s Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism." Bernie Sanders. Crown
8. "The Awe of God." John Bevere. Thomas Nelson
9. "I’m Glad My Mom Died." Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
10. "Walk the Blue Line." Patterson/Eversmann. Little, Brown
