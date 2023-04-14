HARDCOVER FICTION
1. "Lessons in Chemistry." Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday
2. "Homecoming." Kate Morton. Mariner
3. "Hang the Moon." Jeannette Walls. Scribner
4. "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow." Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf
5. "Hello Beautiful." Ann Napolitano. Dial
6. "Countdown." James Patterson and Brendan DuBois. Little, Brown
7. "Romantic Comedy." Curtis Sittenfeld. Random House
8. "Tress of the Emerald Sea." Brandon Sanderson. Tor
9. "I Will Find You." Harlan Coben. Grand Central
10. "Pineapple Street." Jenny Jackson. Viking/Dorman
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. "Outlive." Peter Attia. Harmony
2. "The Wisdom of the Bullfrog." William H. McRaven Grand Central
3. "The Love Stories of the Bible Speak." Shannon Bream Broadside
4. "You’re Going to Make It." Lysa TerKeurst. Thomas Nelson
5. "Built to Move." Starrett/Starrett. Knopf
6. "Choosing to Run." Des Linden. Dutton
7. "I’m Glad My Mom Died." Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
8. "Got Your Number." Mike Greenberg. Hyperion Avenue
9. "Spare." Prince Harry. Random House
10. "The Creative Act." Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
