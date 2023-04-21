HARDCOVER FICTION
1. "Dark Angel." John Sandford. Putnam
2. "Lassiter." J.R. Ward. Gallery
3. "Things I Wish I Told My Mother." Patterson/DiLallo. Little, Brown
4. "Hello Beautiful." Ann Napolitano. Dial
5. "Hang the Moon." Jeannette Walls. Scribner
6. "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow." Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf
7. "Homecoming." Kate Morton. Mariner
8. "Romantic Comedy." Curtis Sittenfeld. Random House
9. "Countdown." James Patterson and Brendan DuBois. Little, Brown
10. "I Will Find You." Harlan Coben. Grand Central
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. "Outlive." Peter Attia. Harmony
2. "Truly Simple." Kristin Cavallari. Rodale
3. "The Wisdom of the Bullfrog." William H. McRaven Grand Central
4. "The Return of the Gods." Jonathan Cahn. Frontline
5. "I’m Glad My Mom Died." Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
6. "The Love Stories of the Bible Speak." Shannon Bream Broadside
7. "You Could Make This Place Beautiful." Maggie Smith. One Signal
8. "You’re Going to Make It." Lysa TerKeurst. Thomas Nelson
9. "The Creative Act." Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
10. "Life Worth Living." Miroslav Volf et al. Open Field
