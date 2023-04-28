HARDCOVER FICTION
1. "Simply Lies." David Baldacci. Grand Central
2. "Hello Beautiful." Ann Napolitano. Dial
3. "Dark Angel." John Sandford. Putnam
4. "It Ends with Us." Colleen Hoover. Atria
5. "Hang the Moon." Jeannette Walls. Scribner
6. "Where Are the Children Now?" Mary Higgins Clark. Simon & Schuster
7. "Things I Wish I Told My Mother." Patterson/DiLallo. Little, Brown
8. "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow." Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf
9. "City of Dreams." Don Winslow. Morrow
10. "Romantic Comedy." Curtis Sittenfeld. Random House
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. "You Can’t Joke About That." Kat Timpf. Broadside
2. "The Wager." David Grann. Doubleday
3. "Meals She Eats." Sullivan/Sullivan. Alpha
4. "Tasting History." Max Miller. Simon Element
5. "Outlive." Peter Attia. Harmony
6. "Rachael’s Good Eats." Rachael Devaux. Griffin
7. "The Creative Act." Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
8. "So God Made a Mother." Leslie Means. Tyndale Momentum
9. "The Wisdom of the Bullfrog." William H. McRaven Grand Central
10. "I’m Glad My Mom Died." Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
