HARDCOVER FICTION
1. "Lessons in Chemistry." Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday
2. "Loyalty." Lisa Scottoline. Putnam
3. "Hello Beautiful." Ann Napolitano. Dial
4. "Hang the Moon." Jeannette Walls. Scribner
5. "Countdown." James Patterson and Brendan DuBois. Little, Brown
6. "Tombs." Junji Ito. Viz
7. "I Will Find You." Harlan Coben. Grand Central
8. "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow." Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf
9. "Pineapple Street." Jenny Jackson. Viking/Dorman
10. "Worthy Opponents." Danielle Steel. Delacorte
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. "Outlive." Peter Attia. Harmony
2. "You’re Going to Make It." Lysa TerKeurst. Thomas Nelson
3. "The Love Stories of the Bible Speak." Shannon Bream Broadside
4. "Sweet Enough." Alison Roman. Clarkson Potter
5. "Eat to Beat Your Diet." William W. Li. Balance
6. "Recipe Tin Eats Dinner." Nagi Maehashi. Countryman
7. "Spare." Prince Harry. Random House
8. "Poverty, by America." Matthew Desmond. Crown
9. "The Creative Act." Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
10. "I’m Glad My Mom Died." Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
