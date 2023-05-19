HARDCOVER FICTION
1. "Happy Place." Emily Henry. Berkley
2. "The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece." Tom Hanks. Knopf
3. "Fourth Wing." Rebecca Yarros. Red Tower
4. "The 23rd Midnight." Patterson/Paetro. Little, Brown
5. "Queen Charlotte." Julia Quinn. Avon
6. "Demon Copperhead." Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
7. "The Covenant of Water." Abraham Verghese. Grove
8. "The Wedding Planner." Danielle Steel. Delacorte
9. "Simply Lies." David Baldacci. Grand Central
10. "Hello Beautiful." Ann Napolitano. Dial
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. "Magnolia Table, Vol. 3." Joanna Gaines. Morrow
2. "Spare." Prince Harry. Random House
3. "Disruptive Thinking." T.D. Jakes. Faithwords
4. "The Light We Carry." Michelle Obama. Crown
5. "The Wager." David Grann. Doubleday
6. "The Daddy Diaries." Andy Cohen. Holt
7. "Outlive." Peter Attia. Harmony
8. "Y’all Eat Yet?" Miranda Lambert. Dey Street
9. "The Creative Act." Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
10. "The Glucose Goddess Method." Jessie Inchauspe. Simon Element
