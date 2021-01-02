Since January is often a very cold month, it’s nice that the sky has a lot of bright stars and constellations because it makes for quicker viewing.
The most apparent constellations found overhead in January’s evening skies are Orion, Taurus, Auriga and Gemini. The western horizon still has the last of summer’s constellations, with Cygnus standing upright as night falls. The Great Square of Pegasus can be found high in the western sky. On the eastern horizon, you can find brilliant Sirius, the brightest star visible from Wyoming. Above Sirius, you’ll find Orion, Taurus, Auriga and Gemini.
Above them high in the eastern sky, look for the glow of the Pleiades, a gorgeous and bright star cluster. The Pleiades appear as a glowing, bluish cluster of stars resembling a little dipper, and be sure to check them out in binoculars. The three stars that make up the Belt of Orion are easily picked out and point toward Sirius. From top to bottom, the three stars are named Mintaka, Alnilam and Alnitak.
Above the Belt Stars, you can find the red star Betelgeuse, marking the upper right shoulder of Orion. Betelgeuse is one of the largest stars known. Last year at this time, it had a several-months-long dip in brightness, causing some speculation and excitement that the supergiant star was about to supernova. That didn’t happen, and this year Betelgeuse is back to its usual brightness.
Another obvious red star nearby is Aldebaran, which marks the eye of the bull Taurus.
The band of the Milky Way this month stretches from the western to eastern horizon.
Winter skies have the brightest stars of any season, with Orion and Taurus dominating the winter constellations. There are 11 objects this month of first magnitude or brighter; in order of brightness are Sirius, Capella, Mars, Rigel, Procyon, Betelgeuse, Aldebaran, Pollux, Deneb and Regulus.
I hope you were able to see the very close conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn last month; it was nice to watch them close in on each other.
This month offers a chance to see a lovely trio of planets in the evening sky. As Jupiter and Saturn begin to move apart, the bright planet Mercury joins them in the evening sky. Check the planetary trio about 30 minutes after sunset low in the southwest; they are closest on Jan. 10, forming a compact triangle that evening. A young moon joins them on both the Jan. 13 and 14.
Earth is at its closest point to the Sun the first week of January – only 91.4 million miles out, which is 3 million miles closer than we were in July. Even though we are closest to the Sun in January, we are tilted away from the Sun, receiving less direct solar energy, since we are having our Northern Hemisphere winter.
High overhead this month, you can easily pick out Auriga, the Charioteer. Auriga appears as a pentagon shape made up of five fairly bright stars. The most southerly star of the pentagon is Nath. It is actually part of Taurus as the tip of one of the bull’s horns.
The brightest star in Auriga is Capella. It is the most northern first-magnitude star in our sky, and is the dazzling yellow star almost directly overhead this month. It is below the horizon only five hours a day.
Capella is a yellow giant star and is the fourth-brightest star visible in the northern night sky. Capella is similar in color and temperature to our Sun, but Capella is 16 times larger than our Sun and 150 times more luminous. It is located about 42 light years away.
Capella is actually two pairs of binary stars: It has two yellow giant stars in close orbit, and they have a pair of small red dwarf stars orbiting them about 93 billion miles away.
Near Capella, you will find a small acute triangle of third- and fourth-magnitude stars called the Kids. Epsilon Aurigae, found at the base of the triangle, is a most unusual and remarkable star. Epsilon is a huge, white-hot supergiant star about 93 million miles across. Epsilon is an eclipsing binary star like Algol in Perseus, but it drops almost an entire magnitude for approximately two years every 27 years, while a dark companion star eclipses the primary star. Recent studies suggest the companion star is a binary star system inside a huge disk of dust, viewed edge-on from Earth. Epsilon Aurigae is about 2,000 light years away.
Auriga also contains a runaway star known as AE Aurigae. This runaway star is moving through space at a very high velocity compared to its neighboring stars. It is a hot dwarf variable star. Along with Mu Columbae and 53 Arietis, AE Aurigae is thought to have been ejected from the Trapezium in the Orion Nebula when two binary stars collided. AE Aurigae lights up a nebulae know as the Flaming Star Nebula. It is a bright emission and reflection nebula shining at about sixth magnitude.
Try exploring Auriga with binoculars from a dark sky location, since the Milky Way runs through part of the constellation. With binoculars, you will see many faint stars and some of the finest open clusters in the sky. M36, M37 and M38 can all be found easily with binoculars. These three Messier objects are in a row with M38 and M36 inside the pentagon and M37 outside the pentagon toward Gemini. M37 has a pretty red star among many fainter stars; M38 has the most bright members stars.