It doesn’t always pay to fit in.

Sometimes, even though the going gets rough, setting yourself apart just might garner the recognition that a musician needs to build a cult following. Take Lost Dog Street Band, a neo-folk and “dark country” group that the general public has most likely never heard of.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus