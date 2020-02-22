Carole King's star continues to shine through musical "Beautiful"

There are stars, and then there are icons whose light never dims. Carole King is the latter. She’s so iconic that the musical based on her life, “Beautiful,” ran for six years on Broadway and is now on its second North American tour. That tour is stopping at The Lincoln Center in Fort Collins, Colorado, on Feb. 27-29.
We caught up with “Beautiful” actor Matt Loehr by phone to learn how he prepared for the role of music publisher, producer, manager and songwriter Don Kirshner, and what he enjoys about being a part of a national tour.
Why did you want to be cast in “Beautiful”?
I saw the show on Broadway like a year after it opened and absolutely loved it. The “Tapestry” album was pre-my time, but my parents introduced me to great music, so Carole King has always been an idol of mine as a songwriter and a signer.
What makes the show unique?
What I thought was so great about the show was that rather than a traditional musical where in a scene it suddenly bursts into song and can be awkward, this is all about songwriting itself, and you’re following the story of when she started to write at 16. It’s so about the music in that way, which I really appreciated, and those songs still add an emotional level for the narrative, too. It’s seamless.
She wrote so many songs that I had no idea she wrote – all these pop-rock songs from the ’60s like “Take Good Care of My Baby” (with Gerry Goffin) that are so wonderful, and then she totally took the music industry in a completely different way with her “Tapestry” album.
This show hits all the marks. It really does have very serious moments and also deals with the nature of competition and how it can be friendly, too – competitors try to get their best out of each other, but still try to be number one.
What do you like about the narrative?
It’s a great story centered around a very strong female hero who really finds her voice and trusts in who she is and creates something wonderful out of that.
How does the character of Don Kirshner compare to your past roles?
This character could not be more different than everything I’ve ever done [laughs]. I’m typically a song and dance man. I was the tap-dancing Mormon in “The Book of Mormon” – and Don Kirshner in this show kind of sings, but not very well, and there’s zero dance, so this is a much more comedic actor-type role. I was really drawn to the idea of embracing just that one challenge that way. I also admire who he was as a person and what he was able to accomplish starting the first of its kind rock ‘n’ roll production company in the late ’50s.
What was it like switching from a song and dance focus to mainly acting?
I do so much listening onstage to Carole King and other characters auditioning their songs for me, and that’s so much fun every night. It never gets boring. I’m thrilled by imagining what it would have been like in the room to hear those songs for the first time. It’s fascinating to me how a pop tune can do that – it’s really simple, but very difficult in its simplicity and can reach so many people.
How did you prepare to play the role of someone who actually existed, rather than a fictional character?
YouTube is amazing. He hosted these midnight rock concerts, so I got to listen to his cadence and get an idea of his mannerisms, and then there’s a book that was written by a former CBS journalist that I read to get more insight and to see what he was passionate about.
Did you feel the pressure to portray Kirshner accurately, and, if so, how did you deal with that pressure?
(There is) pressure in two different ways for me, yeah. It was a person who did exist, and it’s also not the first time this role has been played. There was a previous tour and Broadway production, so I was trying to fit it into the show the way it was designed.
And there was also pressure for me as a guy to not rely on song and dance, not have those tricks up my sleeve. To be more grounded and really sink more into the truth of his story was frightening. When you’re a showman and an entertainer like I am, and love doing that, this is a different kind of thing because I can’t just go do a fancy step and say “Hey, you like this?” I’m there to tell this story and bring this character to life three-dimensionally, and he’s very funny and very witty.
So it’s very fun to try to land the jokes that need to be landed every night, and that changes depending on what part of the country we’re in. It’s a great challenge and can also frightening when you don’t get the laughs.
What do you like about being on tour?
A lot of the markets we play aren’t the large cities, and they don’t get a lot of Broadway theater. In general, the audiences have been tremendous and are up dancing on their feet at the end, they are so appreciative. And live theater like this just can’t be replicated in another way – you don’t get this when you watch something good on Netflix.
What’s your goal going into every show?
My goal every time is to be relaxed, energized and absolutely in the moment. Another thing I like about live theater is we perform eight times a week, but every show is different, and that’s my goal: to not get on autopilot – to look people in the eyes and respond naturally. The show flies by, and it’s exhilarating.