Casper Theater Company, CLTP join forces for empowering one-woman show

Even the most enthusiastic extroverts would likely find 75 minutes of one-way conversation a challenge. But that’s not how Brenda Lyttle views her role in the one-woman show “Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End.”
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ latest production takes audiences through the life of famed humor columnist Bombeck, from the death of her father as a young girl to her writing career and ultimately her own death from kidney transplant complications at 69.
Lyttle and director Donna Fisher agree the play takes a unique approach of breaking the fourth wall, making the audience a silent scene partner of sorts while Lyttle shares (true) stories of a woman who made a career out of discussing her experience as a housewife – during a time when few dared to be anywhere near as candid.
The piece takes place in Bombeck’s living room and dining room while she’s getting housework done, so Fisher described it as quite conversational, as if the audience members are Bombeck’s friends who came over for some coffee and chit chat. The biggest challenge for the actor is to maintain the audience’s attention throughout.
“That’s hard to do as one person, to hold the audience for that long of a time, but I’ve had so many people come up to me and say that was the quickest hour and 15 minutes they’ve ever spent,” Fisher said.
“This is the first time I’ve done a show as a real person sitting on stage talking to people,” Lyttle said, admitting she’d only performed in shows where the audience is meant to be ignored. “I was a little nervous about that because I thought, ‘Oh man, I’m going to look at people and forget my lines’ … (But) I had so much fun, and I realized that when I’m looking at people in the audience, I get more relaxed, and I have more fun. It’s not distracting at all.”
Fisher originally directed the production through Casper Theater Company last month, and Lyttle was such a hit as Bombeck, CLTP asked to partner with the Natrona County-based organization to bring the play to southeast Wyoming.
The director isn’t the least bit surprised by the success of the show, which was completely sold out throughout January in Casper. Lyttle was exactly what the script called for.
“I knew it right up front, it has to be somebody who’s very seasoned,” Fisher said. “It’s hard not to make it a college lecture kind of presentation – it’s much harder to make it a conversation. And she does it perfectly. I don’t think I’ve ever worked with anybody quite like Brenda before. She’s so focused, and every piece of direction I gave her, she applied immediately. ... It’s the only play I’ve done in my whole 40 years of directing that I wasn’t stressed over.”
Although Fisher admittedly went in with one worry: that it would get complicated directing a friend. Lyttle and Fisher met a few years ago through the Wyoming State Theatre Festival, and they bonded over their deep love and appreciation for the art form.
When Lyttle auditioned, and it became apparent she was the best option, Fisher worried about the repercussions for their friendship. What would happen if Lyttle didn’t like her directing style, or if they somehow didn’t mesh artistically? But Lyttle was never concerned.
“I had no worries,” she said. “Because we had been friends before this show, I really had a lot of admiration and respect for, and a connection with, Donna, so one of the reasons I auditioned was because I thought I’d really like her to direct me.”
That connection was only heightened by the experience. The pair’s friendship proved to be an asset throughout rehearsals – they had the same vision for how Bombeck should be portrayed – and their mutual appreciation for the character made the production stronger.
“I think you feel the love we have for each other in this show – the love and respect and care,” Lyttle added.
The process of making Bombeck the character they wanted her to be wasn’t as simple. It required hours of research, but both women were happy to comb through old columns, book excerpts and interview clips. This is Lyttle’s first time portraying a nonfiction character, and she was grateful for the chance to study Bombeck’s actual voice and mannerisms.
In their direct reference material, Lyttle discovered a complex, yet deeply relatable character.
“A couple things I really related to and wanted to communicate to the audience is, first of all, she is very, very intelligent and sees things in a different way,” she said. “And the other thing I really felt about her and got to love about her is that she has tremendous love and commitment and devotion in her heart. She loved her family above all other things, and she loved being a woman, and she loved her ability to express herself as a woman and her experiences with being a wife and mother, and I just loved that.”
From the moment Fisher read the script a while back, she knew the show would appeal to audiences of all ages.
“I happened to have this recommended to me when I was at a conference in Wisconsin,” she said. “So I ordered it and read it and was like, ‘This is going to draw a lot of people.’ People can relate to it, no matter what age.”
Fisher said the show is about the importance of living life to its fullest – she cited one of the lines in which Bombeck reflects on her life, wishing she had “eaten more ice cream than cottage cheese” – which is particularly important during the tense period in history we’re living through. Lyttle added that she hopes audiences leave having learned something new about Bombeck and with a new understanding of how fulfilling it is to be loving and committed toward your family.
The pair hope to bring the show to even more Wyoming communities, since they were recently contacted by organizations in Rock Springs and Gillette, and Lyttle sees the traveling nature of the show as an indicator of what the future of theater could look like in the Cowboy State.
“Donna and I have talked a lot about building that relationship with other community theaters in Wyoming,” she said. “If we can set the groundwork for how that could happen, how that could work, then community theaters in Wyoming could share directors, props, etc.”