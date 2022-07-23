If you didn’t know, now you know.
Wednesday is Cheyenne Day, a local holiday originally intended to promote the rodeo. It has recently shifted into a way to encourage residents and visitors to take a break from the thrill of Frontier Park and visit the rest of the city.
Many businesses give their employees the day off, save for the bars and restaurants around town, which instead prepare for the busiest business day of the year. Obviously, the majority of people in Cheyenne will not be waiting tables, stocking liquor and slinging beer across the bar top.
No, the majority of people in the Capital City will be celebrating.
Celebration shouldn’t be hard to find, as downtown practically shuts down for the day starting at noon. The area allows for everyone to exercise their rights with the open container policy, bouncing between breweries, the Depot Plaza and other Cheyenne Frontier Days events happening in the downtown district.
On the economic side of things, the event is a major profit point. Amber Trevizo, events and special projects coordinator for the Downtown Development Authority, emphasized the importance of Cheyenne Day in relation to giving visitors the chance to experience the rest of the city at its peak.
“That's always our goal, seeing that there's a different side to Cheyenne than just Frontier Park and what happens at Frontier Days, because obviously that's not Cheyenne every day,” Trevizo said. “Trying to give people a little bit more authentic experience in what it's actually like in Cheyenne while bringing revenue to the local businesses and trying to build off of some of those 10,000 people.”
From Trevizo’s perspective, it’s been difficult drawing people into downtown when Frontier Park is such a major attraction. It’s a constant battle trying to make downtown just as exciting as the feature event of the summer.
To capitalize on the local holiday, the DDA worked with Cheyenne Trolley Tours to provide a shuttle from Frontier Park to the Depot Plaza, where Front Range-based disco band Boogie Machine will begin playing at noon for a special edition of Fridays on the Plaza. The trolley runs all day, making a stop every 30 minutes until 8:30 p.m.
The day begins with the traditional CFD Pancake Breakfast from 7-9 a.m. in the Cheyenne Depot Plaza. Enjoy the live music and try a couple food trucks while downtown is busier than it will be for the rest of the year.
Planes, Guns, Beer
Just outside downtown, the U.S. Air Force is opening up F.E. Warren Air Force Base to the public for the yearly Wings over Warren Air Show at 10 a.m.
Catch a free show from the Cheyenne Gunslingers at 6 p.m., and stop in the Historic Atlas Theatre at 7 p.m. for the 66th melodrama.
And throughout all of those events, make sure to look for other block parties being held by breweries like Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co.
Their Cheyenne Day block party is easily the biggest day of the year for the local brewery. Pioneer Avenue is blocked off and occupied by food trucks, live music and local vendors. What will make a real difference this year is the unveiling of their new patio, a feature that has been in high demand since the brewery came under new management in 2020.
“The event itself was kind of grandfathered into us when we took over ownership. It was something that the previous owners did, and we have just built upon that,” said Mariah Kilmer, co-owner of Freedom’s Edge. “Many of us are from Cheyenne, so we understand that Cheyenne Day is a day when everyone just kind of gets to party.
“We’re trying to keep people downtown having a good time during a time when lots of people are trying to go somewhere else.”
Black Tooth Brewing Co. will also be hosting a Cheyenne Day block party of a similar nature. They will be adding an additional pop-up bar outside to accommodate for the crowds, a tent to stay out of the heat and live music from 2-6 p.m.
Blue Raven Brewery, located at 209 E. 18th St., will feature live music from City Creek Band and Galactic Lemonz from 12:30-9 p.m.
Having fun
Some, like Chase Lesher, co-owner of Chronicles Distillery, just a couple blocks over at 1506 Thomes Ave., argue that the true purpose of the holiday is to grant locals a day to cut loose together.
“We're always crazy busy because all the local businesses shut down so they can have a break and a nice fun day,” Lesher said. "They go to The Crown, to us and all the breweries and distilleries, just because everybody wants to get drunk on their day off. Today's just always been a ‘drunk day,’ for some reason.”
Chronicles will be satisfying the thirst of adult participants during Cheyenne Day. It will also be the place for kids of all ages to find some entertainment.
The distillery will be hosting its third installment of its Kids Rodeo, a free event for those younger than 18 to compete in lighthearted games for prizes. Events include riding a mechanical bull, a quick draw shooting game for ages 14-18, stick pony barrel racing and a ribbon race for the younger participants.
Winners of the kids rodeo can win authentic and specially ordered Cheyenne Frontier Days belt buckles crafted by Montana Silversmiths.
They first came up with the idea of the Kids Rodeo to combat the abundant focus on adult activities (like drinking alcohol) during Cheyenne Day by providing kids with something to do.
"We knew people wanted to do something, especially kids, because everybody was getting drunk,” Lesher said. “We wanted to do something for the kids because the kids weren't able to socialize with each other. We were like, ‘You know what, let's do a Cheyenne Day Kids Rodeo so that way there’s something for the kids to do.'
“Sure enough, the kids loved it, and the parents loved it.”