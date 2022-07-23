If you didn’t know, now you know.

Wednesday is Cheyenne Day, a local holiday originally intended to promote the rodeo. It has recently shifted into a way to encourage residents and visitors to take a break from the thrill of Frontier Park and visit the rest of the city.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

