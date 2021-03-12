Fifty percent of the population.
Give or take, that’s how many women there are in the world. That includes women who work, raise families, care for others, paint, dance and so much more. So this month – Women’s History Month – why not celebrate those who wrote, explored and made change?
If you’re looking for a place to start, head straight for “Bookish Broads” by Lauren Marino, illustrations by Alexandra Kilburn.
Through dozens of mini-biographies, Marino gives readers some new insight on some old favorites: Toni Morrison, Agatha Christie, Hildegard von Bingen, Carson McCullers, Harper Lee and even the authors of several beloved children’s classics. There’s scandal here, and a little criticism, and to add to the fun, Marino lets readers know where the magic happened, why some women wrote under pseudonyms and why they were important to anyone who loves literature. She also offers recommendations for these writers’ best works.
If you’re more the adventurous type, then “The Girl Explorers” by Jayne Zanglein is the book for you. When president of the guys-only Explorers Club Roy Chapman Andrews said in 1932 that women were “not adapted to exploration,” he severely underestimated a group of women who set out to prove him wrong. Those women founded the Society of Woman Geographers, which is a bit of a misnomer, because they and those belonging to the organization were explorers, advocates, scientists, historians and sea farers who did nearly everything Andrews’ group did, and more. They made change – and not just in this country, but around the world – through sometimes-dangerous work with other cultures. Their work brought them to corners of the globe that needed a strong voice and someone to break all kinds of ground.
This is a triumphant book, filled with history and tales that might otherwise be hidden to modern readers. Fix that little omission, and look for this book.
And finally, remember: this is Women’s History Month, after all, so reach for “The Women’s History of the Modern World” by Rosalind Miles, a book that lands somewhere in the middle of the previous two. This one steps farther back in time to look at our foremothers’ audacious actions and brings us up to modern times, touching upon all aspects of life: all-female militaries, abolitionists and freedom fighters, women on and off the silver screen and behind the camera, leaders, communicators and a host of women who stood up against the patriarchy at several points throughout history. This book is humorous at times, but it also dives into serious territory with tales that will make readers gasp and other anecdotes that are as outrageous as they are enraging.
It’s the kind of book you’ll want to share with your older teen, especially if that teen is a budding feminist. It’s also the kind of book that will lead you to search for more information.
And that’s the beauty of a month like this: there’s always more to learn, always more women to appreciate for their rebellion and their revolutionary actions. Pick up these three books to start. You’ll finish feeling empowered.