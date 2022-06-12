Though the event remains the same, the celebrations surrounding Juneteenth will feel a little bit different this year.
Once, it was a date on which lobbyists focused on raising awareness for their cause and pushed for the governor of Wyoming and mayor of Cheyenne to make Juneteenth an official holiday. It was about acknowledging the day for what it is – a commemoration of a critical event in United States history as something to honored.
Pastor Stephen Latham has been Branch President of the Cheyenne NAACP Juneteenth celebration for years, but since June 19 was signed into law as a federal holiday in 2021, the meaning of the event has slightly changed.
“In previous years, everybody did it just so everyone would know ‘bout the date. It was in remembrance,” Latham said. “The commemoration this year is just going to be more because it’s a holiday. You don’t have to really push that anymore. It’s being recognized by everybody.”
Juneteenth is a holiday commemorating the date when union soldiers reached Galveston, Texas, in 1865 to liberate the last remaining enslaved people not yet freed as ordered by the Emancipation Proclamation.
The change is significant for Latham. After years of rallying for the change, he’s seen Juneteenth and Martin Luther King Jr. Day be named federal holidays, both to which he contributed his efforts as a member of the NAACP.
What was once a date mostly celebrated within the Black community, many people in Wyoming – a predominantly white and Hispanic state – now understand the significance of the date.
“It was certainly something that happened within the Black community, but I would say in the last three to five years, it has got to be a little bit more to what it was actually about,” Latham said. “There’s been more of a push to get into the holiday and to let people know why we do commemorate it.”
The structure of the local event will largely remain the same. It’s a small celebration in Martin Luther King Jr. Park, the same park that the NAACP lobbied to have renamed and decorated with a bust of the civil rights leader’s likeness more than 20 years ago.
On June 18, it will be filled with food trucks, live music and an array of family friendly games in an uplifting picnic atmosphere. Though there’s no basketball tournament this year, there will be smaller events, like a water balloon toss, egg races, and a volleyball or kickball tournament – tried and true American classics.
Even if the plan remains essentially the same, Latham hopes that the acknowledgement of Juneteenth as a federal holiday will encourage further change and grow the event’s presence in the community.
“Since now people do know it’s a holiday, we’ll hopefully have more people out,” he said. “We’ll see what happens. I am looking forward to seeing periods of difference.”
Originally, Latham planned to have Gov. Mark Gordon and Mayor Patrick Collins appear and give proclamation speeches, but the plan fell through due to scheduling conflicts. Several City Council members and members of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce will be in attendance.
The event is free and open to the public. All funds raised will go toward the Cheyenne NAACP.