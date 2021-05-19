There’s something about the sensation of standing onstage with all eyes on you that simply can’t be replicated, and despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Central High School students will get that opportunity this weekend.
Central High Theatre Coach Jeremiah Kolkman said this year’s spring musical is actually a combination of several performances, including three medleys performed by the school’s band and orchestra students, a series of solos and a duet in between each of the segments and two new 10-minute Music Theatre International shows: "Book Lovers" and "Welcome to Ridgington.”
“It's definitely not your traditional musical, but rather just a way for all the kids to be able to perform in different aspects,” Kolkman said. “Since the restrictions were lifted ever so slightly, we were able to handle something like this, and we felt that it was appropriate enough for the students to be able to have the opportunity.”
Last year, Central’s spring musical cast had their experience cut short a week before opening night due to the pandemic, and a great deal of those teens were seniors. This year’s production also has several seniors involved, so Kolkman was ready to do whatever it took to facilitate what could be those students’ last time onstage.
Assistant Director Audrey Mayfield added that this year’s show is much later in the year than normal due to all the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19-era performances, so the cast and crew have had to work around band, orchestra and choir concerts, and create a movable set that could easily get out of the way for other events.
It’s been hard, especially because they only had about four-and-a-half weeks to put it all together (and just one day to rehearse with the orchestra before adding in a live audience), but Mayfield is just happy to be helping out for the first time.
“Doing it toward the end of the school year, especially when our seniors are getting ready to be done, has been a challenge,” she said. “But it's also been rewarding. All the kids that are involved in this, they've all been here, they're dedicated, and I think they've had a good experience. … And I've had an even better experience because I had a lot of these kids in junior high, because I actually teach at McCormick.”
Junior Julia Steele said a personal challenge was performing alongside a student actor who was double cast, because he wasn’t always there for every minute of every singing rehearsal or blocking session, but it ultimately worked out, and she’s glad he had the opportunity to perform in both of the 10-minute musicals.
“Other than that, I think that being able to put on a show in the middle of a pandemic, one of the nice things is having the musicals be 10 minutes,” she said. “It means that a lot of the times our rehearsals sometimes go shorter … not having to be here until ungodly hours of the night is always nice.”
Junior Whitney Brooks said the uncertainty of it all was the most difficult aspect of the show for her – especially not knowing what the end result would look like in terms of mask rules and audience limitations – but she also enjoyed the opportunity to think outside of the box due to those regulations.
Sophomore Achilles Hennessy also enjoyed the atypical format of this year’s production, especially because the small cast sizes allowed everyone to be a star in their own right.
Hennessy noted that most high school theater productions cost thousands of dollars, but these quick-hit shows saved the department a great deal of money and still offered him an outlet, for which he’s very grateful.
“One lesson that you can take away is don't take things like these musical performances for granted,” he said. “Just be grateful that you're able to put the shows on in the first place.”
Brooks agreed, adding that this experience reminded her why theater exists in the first place.
“One lesson I have learned through all of this is how much we need theater, and how much we need the arts and performances,” she said. “I think that the past year has been pretty hard on everyone, and it's really highlighted to us that we need these nights of just getting to experience performances, and I think it was needed for us as performers and also the audience.”
Mayfield said audiences from all walks of life can find something to enjoy in this show.
“If they like instrumental music, the medleys that the orchestra is doing are fantastic to come and watch,” she said. “And, in general, it's just really nice to have an hour and 15 minutes of live entertainment, which we haven't had a lot of during the pandemic.”