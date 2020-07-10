Western artists are getting back on the saddle for the Cheyenne Frontier Days Invitational Western Art Show & Sale.
Even though Frontier Days is canceled, the annual show that coincides with the rodeo is still on, and the CFD Old West Museum’s art show coordinator, Cameron Green, said visitors can expect one of the most versatile exhibits yet.
The 235 pieces in this 40th anniversary show are from 70 artists, and 13 of them have never shown in this invitational before. Artists from as far away as Florida and Delaware were selected, as well as local and regional staples such as Cheyenne’s own contemporary fabric artist Georgia Rowswell and Lakewood, Colorado, landscape painter Jennifer Johnson.
Organizers reduced the maximum number of pieces each artist could have in the show this year, which is what opened up more space on the floor for some new creators, Green added. One such artist he’s particularly excited about is Talissa Abeyta, an acrylic, watercolor, printmaking and ledger artist who is a descendant of the Eastern Shoshone/Northern Arapaho/Paiute tribes and resides on the Wind River Indian Reservation.
“It was really great when we were able to get her to the show because a lot of times in Western art, you get artists representing natives, but they’re not natives themselves,” Green said. “To allow her to represent herself instead of having someone else represent her (is great).”
Planning the show during a global pandemic has been difficult, Green admitted, but he said he and the art show committee have tackled the challenge by viewing it as a positive chance to get creative.
“It’s not a woe-is-me thing with COVID. We’re looking at it as an opportunity to learn and expand the show,” Green said. “We’re constantly working to expand our digital presence – a lot of the younger generations are all online, so how can we get them in our building with a teaser online, but also provide new access online?”
One way the committee increased accessibility was by moving the entire opening reception online.
Anyone can view the event on Facebook Live from 6-8 p.m. July 16, but in order to bid on or buy artwork, you have to buy a ticket for $160 (or $130 for CFD and museum volunteers and museum members).
If you want to view the artwork in person, you can do so July 17-Aug. 16 with the purchase of general museum admission.
In addition to the Facebook Live event, Green and the committee also started a Facebook video series called Maker Videos, in which artists in the exhibit explain their inspiration and artistic process. This gives those who are unable to visit the museum due to health reasons or travel restrictions the chance to see the kind of work they’d experience in person while going beyond what a walk through a gallery can offer.
“Since people can’t be here in the museum to physically shake their hand or hear their story, how can we tell that (artist’s) story in a way that’s meaningful?” Green asked. “One of the ways is these Maker Videos. Each artist has their own spin on what draws their inspiration and how they make their pieces. … One of the things we hope to do is put the artwork out there and maybe someone who is living in Iowa, for example, might see it on Facebook and decide to come out next year.”
This method of online marketing and storytelling, Green noted, is good for the museum, the artists and the Cheyenne community at large, because it gets people who are able to leave the house into the museum, it gets exposure for the artists (with the potential of attracting new collectors to purchase their work) and intrigues people outside of Cheyenne to consider coming to town this year or next summer for the show, thus supporting the local economy.
Everyone can benefit from this scenario, Green said, and he’s confident that everyone who takes the time to watch the videos and/or see the exhibit for themselves will realize that shows like this are expanding the meaning of Western art and who defines it.
“This was a really cool experience to kind of step out of that academic realm and see the American West is not only based on the themes the artists are reflecting or the things that inspired the artists, it’s also the buyers,” Green said. “The people buying the art are also important in the way we think of the American West, because if they’re buying those pieces, the artists are going to make more (of that type of art), and that influences the way the market goes.”