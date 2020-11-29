Artistic Director Vincent Mingils and Executive Director Mary Ann Fritz had no idea what they were getting into when they chose the concert themes for the current Cheyenne All-City Children’s Chorus season.
In early March, right before the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything, “BlesSings” – as the 2020-21 season was dubbed – was split into four concerts with one-word titles: “Hope,” “Peace,” “Love” and “Joy.” They had no idea those four words would take on a new meaning within the next few weeks.
“It was kind of eerie,” Fritz said of the coincidence. “Being able to come together and make beautiful music and share it with our audience is very important to all of us. It touches our souls, and it helps with our overall well-being. … and I think those (themes) are very important aspects in our lives right now. They’re so needed by people when so much is being taken away.”
“It’s so poetic,” Mingils added. “We just thought it was going to be another year. It was the opposite of what we were going for. I didn’t know what hope was, I didn’t realize I was going to be holding onto hope because I didn’t know when we would be able to sing together (again).”
On Dec. 5, the chorus will present its second concert of this unusual season, “Peace,” at a new location. The performance was previously scheduled to take place at South High School, but because of the new health guidelines released Nov. 19 by Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist, the organization needed a larger space where they could properly social distance with a maximum capacity of 100 people.
The Cheyenne Civic Center reached out and offered to host the event, so, pandemic-willing, the chorus plans to perform at 4 p.m. that Saturday at the Civic Center. Those who aren’t able to join in person can buy a ticket at a reduced rate to watch the livestream.
Fritz said the larger space will not only allow for a slightly larger (yet still limited) audience, it will allow the student singers more space to social distance onstage. All vocalists will sing while wearing an identical ACCC black cloth mask, and she added that doors will be opened before and after the concert for ventilation, air purifiers will be used, and the children will be distanced from the audience to reduce the risk of community spread.
The concert will feature a variety of holiday songs, including Michael W. Smith’s “Christmastime,” John Rutter’s “Candlelight Carol,” “Angels We Have Heard on High” and “Night of Silence,” which is a partner song with “Silent Night” that ACCC ends every holiday concert with.
Mingils is particularly excited to lead the chorus in “Season of Peace.”
“It’s the one piece that encapsulates the whole ‘Peace’ concert,” he said. “It starts with a soloist, and she has a single (battery-powered) candle … a symbol of light in the darkness. As the piece goes on, the kids gradually add their candles, and it’s all these lights coming together to keep the hope. It can be easy to feel alone right now, but this helps with understanding that you aren’t alone. I think it’ll be a powerful moment for the kids, being a part of something bigger than them.”
Fritz said she’s especially excited for a few pieces that will be accompanied by five string players, three wind players, a couple percussionists and some handbells. Adding instrumentation always introduces a different tamber, she said, and the musicians will be several familiar faces: Lyric Choir Director Debbie Mathews’s son and daughter, Fritz’s own son and daughter-in-law, Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Lindsey Bird Reynolds’ daughter and many more.
The beginning of the pandemic was particularly scary for the choir, Fritz and Mingils agreed, because it was unclear when they’d get to perform again. But in addition to showing off their talent at concerts, the leaders knew their students would miss seeing each other weekly at rehearsals.
“Even though we meet them socially distanced, when they come, they’re visiting with their friends across the room, and their faces light up when they see each other,” Fritz said.
“We have several who are home-schooled or doing virtual school, and we offered this year that they can do rehearsals on Zoom so they don’t have to miss a rehearsal, but all of them would much rather be in rehearsal. When they go by the screen, they say hi to the ones on Zoom.”
Leading those rehearsals has been particularly difficult when some students are only connected to him via Wi-Fi, and the rest are all wearing face coverings, but Mingils said every new challenge teaches him how to be a better director.
“That’s kind of the name of the game, just understanding how fluid everything is,” he said. “For me, it’s all about connecting with the kids, and if that’s over Zoom and they feel safe, that’s my priority. … it’s hard with technology, like ‘How many iPads do we need to bring? Who’s missing? What section are they in?’ but we’re still allowing the students to feel included and part of the process.”
And it wasn’t just the kids who missed singing together. Mingils said he felt the weight of that hole in his schedule when the season got cut short in the spring, and Fritz said she and the other adults behind the program missed getting together and bonding over their shared passion for choral music.
“When we came back, there was definitely a depth and appreciation that wasn’t there before,” Mingils said.
But leading a bunch of kids during a scary time is no easy task. When they started rehearsing again a couple months ago, Mingils had to find a way to keep the kids feeling both safe and focused during a period of extreme uncertainty. His approach was to be as real with the kids as possible, letting them know when he was feeling scared, but also encouraging them to remain hopeful.
“I was like, ‘The thought of being able to be here together again is what gave me hope in the time I was scared I wasn’t going to be able to buy toilet paper,’” he recalled telling them. “Something that I’ve kind of tried to drill into the kids is in these moments, what is essential? What is the one thing we can focus on and try to affect change? It’s so easy to feel overwhelmed and pulled in several directions. ... Being more vulnerable with each other and being more honest, that’s what I’m trying to do in every interaction.”
He and Fritz found themselves at a crossroads at the beginning of the season because they had to decide if they were going to talk about the pandemic and all its side effects with the students or if they should just go in the opposite direction and pretend everything was hunky-dory. They settled on somewhere in between the two.
“Children are more resilient than we give them credit for. They’re not stupid, they’re just young, so they don’t know everything yet,” he said, adding that by being honest with them and pushing forward, they were able to put on the only local in-person choral concert this fall. “We’ve been committed to doing everything the right way, safely, to ensure that we were able to keep it going. From a community aspect, it’s so important to keep people together and do it safely. It’s just easy for it to all go away kind of quietly, but who’s going to take those first steps to say it’s safe if you mitigate the risks?”