Cheyenne All-City Children's Chorus to debut Third Grade Choir at "Joy" concert

“You’re the best choir teacher!” yelled a little voice somewhere in the socially distanced crowd of third graders in the Storey Gym Music Room.
“You are!” another voice chimed in.
“You could say I’m the best choir teacher you’ve ever had, but I’m probably the only!” replied chorus director Marilyn Collins.
It’s the third rehearsal for Cheyenne All-City Children’s Chorus’ new Third Grade Choir, and Collins is working on the material that the young vocalists will perform at ACCC’s final concert of the season, “Joy,” on May 2.
This is her first time directing a choir for this specific age group, but Collins is no stranger to crafting young voices. She studied music education with an emphasis in vocals at Eastern Washington College, and when ACCC was founded in 1976, she quickly joined as a volunteer rehearsal assistant under Artistic Director Marcia Patton.
Collins was in and out of the chorus for the next several years do to a move and some time focusing on her children, but during her tenure, she worked with three different artistic directors, started ACCC’s Lyric Choir and held the role of artistic director herself for about five years.
“I just love working with kids and hearing them sing,” Collins said. “It’s very gratifying making music with children … in singing, there is that facial (expression), and I just love doing music with kids. It’s a passion of mine.”
That passion makes it that much harder to leave ACCC at the end of this season to move to Ranchester with her husband, but she’s happy to have gotten the Third Grade Choir started before leaving Cheyenne. The endeavor is something she’s been talking about doing for a while, Collins said, particularly because it felt like the perfect way to introduce the children to the commitment of being in a choir.
Any third grader who participates can use this as a sort of trial run to see if they want to audition for the Lyric Choir as a fourth grader, which is ACCC’s beginning/intermediate group for fourth through seventh graders.
“They’re ready for a little bit more of a challenge at third grade, usually,” Collins said. “So that’s why [we chose that age], but there are places where they start their choirs younger. I think if you have the funds to do it, it’s great.”
Participant Kyla Brooks-Miller said her mom and aunt were in choir growing up, and they encouraged her to try it out. It sounded fun, and so far she has no regrets about joining.
Fellow performer Victoria Yocum said she wasn’t so keen on joining, but she’s happy her mom “made” her (it beats singing alone in the shower, which is where she was performing previously).
Third grader Esther Mummert isn’t a first-time choir member, unlike most of her fellow students. She’s been to choir camp before – likely inspired by her older sister, who is a member of Lyric Choir. Her mom also played piano for ACCC previously, so music is a family affair.
“I like to sing,” she said. “It makes me happy.”
And that’s exactly why Collins created the group. Although it’s been a challenge trying to direct a group of kids she doesn’t have much time to get to know, it’s worth every minute.
“Their eyes smile, and it really adds to what they’re doing because they’re into it,” she said. “Music provides us an emotional release, and especially with singing, there is joy in the music … it’s an expression of your heart that you can’t get any other way. And during COVID, we’ve been through so much, and music just helps.”
For the upcoming “Joy” concert, the vocalists will debut their new choir with several pieces: “Promised Land” by Natalie Sleeth, Spiritual Medley and two pieces in which they’ll be joined by other ACCC choirs.
When Collins said it was time for “Promised Land” during rehearsal, her announcement was met with a symphony of gleeful shrieks. When she started breaking down the lyrics, a few jumped out so much that she had to comment.
“Better days are now in view – just like when COVID is over!” the teacher called out, which was met with several smiling eyes.