Love comes in many forms, and one of the most palpable is forgiveness.
“In the midst of pain, I choose love.
In the midst of pain, sorrow falling down like rain,
I await the sun again, I choose love. I choose love.”
These verses from Mark A. Miller’s “I Choose Love” were written in the wake of the mass shooting on June 17, 2015, at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina. The song, which will be sung at the next Cheyenne All-City Children’s Chorus concert, “Love,” was inspired by the survivors and relatives of the five victims who told shooter Dylann Storm Roof they forgave him.
“To know what love is, you need to kind of know what the opposite is,” said ACCC Artistic Director Vincent Mingils. “It’s (the song) talking about how being hateful and mean is easy, and love is not this passive thing when you let everything blow over and you take everything on the other cheek, it’s standing up for what you think is right and understanding how you feel when you’re hurt. It’s consciously choosing to take the higher road. It’s hard, it’s an active thing and requires foresight.”
Preparing elementary and junior high-aged children to sing about such complex topics isn’t easy, Mingils admitted, and he and Executive Director Mary Ann Fritz weren’t even sure if the kids were ready for a piece as heavy as “I Choose Love.” But he’s continually impressed by how quickly the students start to grasp the depths of any grave subject matter they sing about, and he’s proud of the group for giving their soul to this work in every rehearsal.
Context is important to Mingils, who also went the extra mile to bring in a local Portuguese speaker, Marcela Martini, to help the students correctly pronounce the words in another song they’ll be singing in this concert, Daisy Fragoso’s “Olaré.” Martini came into one of the masked ACCC rehearsals to read the piece out loud in her native tongue as if she were speaking the words in conversation. That meant she read them quicker than the choir will sing them, but recording her speaking helped Mingils to break down the piece once she was gone.
“We will never be as good as the person who grew up knowing these songs, and the love they feel is different than the love we have for the song, which is more of an appreciation love,” he admitted. “It was a humbling experience, the recording ... (then) to be able to slow it down and chop things up, you get to really pick up on the subtleties and appreciate it – man, it’s tough.”
But providing context and really digging into the meaning of a song takes time, something the choir doesn’t have much of. The group meets for an hour and 15 minutes twice a week, and Mingils said lately, he’s opted to give up some time allotted for vocal fine-tuning to discuss the story behind these songs.
One selection in ACCC’s upcoming program that they spent extra time on was “Why We Sing,” which led Mingils to ask his students just that: why do they sing?
“I was interested in figuring out why they sing, why they chose to join the choir and why they chose to continue singing in it, and it has spanned a lot of different reasons,” he said. “A lot of times, we think about choir as this opportunity to accomplish something together, and one surprising thing the students shared is one reason they love being in the choir is it’s fulfilling a personal yearning for them. … It’s their choir, and I just remind them, ‘You are choosing to be here, don’t forget that. Don’t forget why you sing.’”
Fritz loved hearing the children’s reasons for singing, and like Mingils, she’s found this upcoming concert to be one of the group’s most meaningful. She added that the program selections are about so much more than the typical romantic love we often think of when something is love-themed.
“The music that’s been selected is pretty powerful and emotional, and I think there will be a good connection between the audience and the kids,” she said. “It’s making a statement that we need a lot of love.”
She’s proud of the students for continuing to adapt to concerts in the era of COVID-19, and she’s been pleasantly surprised by how many individuals have stepped up into leadership roles this past year, Fritz said.
“They’re learning to trust themselves and sing out … everyone has to pull their weight,” she said, adding that she hopes the audience notices their dedication. “I just hope they leave realizing how important music is to everyone’s life, especially now with COVID. We need the arts in our lives and being able to do a live performance is really special. Not many choirs are able to do this, and I hope they leave appreciating what live performances are like.”