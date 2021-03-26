Cheyenne Artists Guild attracts several genres of art to its April shows

It wasn’t easy for Susan Aughe to retire from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation Crime Lab in 2014. She’d worked as a forensic evidence tech for more than 17 years, and it was hard to find something she enjoyed to fill her new abundance of time.
“I was at a loss,” she said. “My mother looked at me one day and said, ‘You need to do something that will add joy to your life.’ … My mother saved me.”
Aughe thought back to all the art classes she took in junior high and high school, and how much she enjoyed creating something beautiful out of nothing. She’d even channeled that creativity into flower design when she got a job at Hutchins Florist at the age of 15.
Rediscovering her artistic ability became the escape she desperately needed – and has continued to need throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Painting brings me peace,” she said. “When I’m painting, nothing else matters to me. I don’t care about vacuuming or cleaning the bathroom. I can start painting at 9 a.m. and not look up until 3 p.m. … and with the pandemic, I’m grateful to have that outlet to help when I’m homebound.”
Aughe is one of several artists showcasing work in the Cheyenne Artists Guild’s upcoming “All Vibrant Colors” and “Artists Choice” shows. She describes her style as somewhat impressionistic, which fits in well with the theme of “Vibrant Colors.”
One piece viewers can expect to see is a somewhat surrealist painting depicting elephants with ears made of butterflies. The piece is inspired by a work she was commissioned to create for her son-in-law’s coworker after he, for inspiration purposes, sent her some images of ceramic elephants wearing bejeweled headdresses that had butterflies for ears.
“I surprised myself by completing this painting around last Thanksgiving,” Aughe said. “When my son-in-law gave it to him, he said, ‘He likes it,’ and I said, ‘That doesn’t really tell me anything.’ He’s like, ‘Well … when I came back from lunch, this guy was sitting in his van holding that painting and staring at it.”
That was exactly what she needed to hear. Knowing the new owner of the work was admiring it in his downtime gave Aughe the gratifying sense of accomplishment, and made her thankful to be pushed out of her comfort zone to paint such a unique subject.
Married couple Duane and Bev Finger are also participating in the Guild’s April shows, and they’re excited to get back in the swing of attending Cheyenne Artwalk at the gallery.
Many local artists know Bev for her role as vice president of the Guild, but Duane’s work sometimes flies under the radar. The sculpture artist loves to work with apoxie, a two-part, clay-like substance that dries extremely hard when mixed together. He currently has at least 10 sculptures in the Guild’s gift shop, but he’s entering a few new pieces into the “Artists Choice” show.
After growing up on a farm and owning horses for nearly all his life, it’s no surprise Duane’s favorite subject is animals. For the April show, viewers can enjoy his latest work, an owl, which is painted in a bronze tone, even though the medium is completely different than bronze.
“The thing you can say about this medium, as compared to a bronze, is it’s original,” Duane said.
“There will not be another copy out there. It’s totally original. With bronze, you have the option of making 100 of them and others get a copy of the original.”
Bev agreed, adding that apoxie is also much simpler and less expensive than bronze.
“If you’re a bronze sculptor, it becomes super, super expensive for the public to buy,” she added. “This medium, that’s what makes it really good, it’s just as hard and durable as a bronze would be … it’s much less pricey and it’s fewer steps.”
Duane doesn’t have any formal art training, but in the last three years or so, he’s found great joy in working with his hands to bring an image to life. It also doesn’t hurt living with a committed landscape painter who spends a great deal of time in their home studio.
Bev has four new paintings that will be part of the Guild’s April shows, and she’s looking forward to (hopefully) having more people come out to see them in person now that most of Wyoming’s COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.
“We are very fortunate to still be standing,” she said of the gallery post-peak COVID-19. “And we did well. We had traffic, so that’s been a good thing, and we’re making some changes, and that will be exciting. The main thing is to get bodies to come in there and see new art.”