The show may or may not go on for the Cheyenne Artwalk this month – that has yet to be determined – but one art event residents can rely on is the Cheyenne Artists Guild’s holiday show.
From now through the end of the month, artists and art enthusiasts alike can peruse a variety of original pottery, ornaments, wreaths, paintings, jewelry, boots, vases and more, all made by more than 20 local artists.
One of those creators is painter Sandi Underwood, who’s been a member of the Guild for around five years, but was always too busy with commissioned work to be part of the holiday show. Underwood made time this year, and she’s excited to show off – and hopefully sell – her panel of framed paintings and prints, and her table of refrigerator magnets, miniature paintings, painted leather boots, elephant figurines and more.
Although it’s technically a holiday show, she said this month’s display at the Guild features art of subjects that are relevant all year round, making any item a great present. Underwood personally focuses on wildlife art, so most of her pieces depict animals – especially horses. Her style has become more contemporary over the years, but her favorite medium has remained colored pencil.
“People kind of frown at that, but I’ve developed a new technique, and I’ve been teaching it in Denver,” Underwood said. “You put a layer of artist colored pencils – Prismacolor brand – and you do the whole picture in that, and then you take water-based oil paints and paint over that, and it has a 3D effect.”
Underwood discovered the method about three years ago as a “really nice mistake.” She was doing a colored pencil work and didn’t like part of it, so in an attempt to cover it up, she realized there was already some oil paint on the gesso-covered brush. She decided to experiment and was “delighted” by the result.
Charlene Baktamarian is another local painter showing work at the Guild this month, and she said she always makes sure to display at the holiday show.
“I don’t do a lot of shows, but I do this one specifically to help the Guild,” she said. “I’m community-oriented, and I love to bring people into the Artists Guild because they give back to our community. It’s really needed, and it’s a really serious thing to me.”
Baktamarian’s art is often inspired by the outdoors and other natural elements, so Guild visitors will find works depicting everything from florals and waterfalls to hummingbirds and bears. She recently started a company called Pet Lover Inspirations that mainly produces coloring books to teach children how to paint or color, and as the name implies, the pages are full of animals.
Oil painting is Baktamarian’s favorite medium, but she’s tried various techniques and considers herself a versatile artist. One of her favorite offerings is her personalized ornaments – if someone meets her at the Guild with a photo of their dog, for example, she will recreate the beloved family pet on a shatterproof ornament.
The holiday show is particularly special to Baktamarian because of the reasonable prices of all the items. Especially during a year like this, she said, when so many people have lost their jobs, most will be able to find an item within their budget.
Underwood and Baktamarian agree that creating, selling and enjoying art is especially important during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The arts are so expressive in so many different ways and just make people happy,” Baktamarian said. “I know when I look at a portrait on my wall that I purchased or painted, it really brings a sense of joy and peace, and I think right now this is a very important time to have that, in the midst of a pandemic.”
“Arts are kind of a different animal, and we’ve got to be able to not just do our art, but we need to get it out and get it shown to please other people,” Underwood added. “And it’s (the holiday show) a good experience for newcomers who are just learning the ropes.”