Gordon Hayes worked on the Union Pacific Railroad for 42 years. So when it came time to retire, he needed something to keep himself chugging along.
Like many of his peers, the Iowan-turned-Wyomingite enjoys hunting and fishing, but there was always another hobby he wanted to explore. Ever since high school, Hayes had a lingering fascination with the arts, an interest he pursued by building models and carving wooden ducks in his spare time. But it wasn’t until he retired in 2015 that he got serious about digging into his creative side.
“I decided to go back to school and take some art classes,” he said, which he’s now been doing for more than five years at Laramie County Community College. “One thing led to the next and to the next. I wasn’t pursuing a degree, but you take one of them and go, ‘Oh, this is interesting,’ then it just kind of keeps going.”
From Beginning Painting to Art History, Hayes has made his way through much of the art course offerings at LCCC, making friends with the younger and “senior” students alike along the way.
A couple of his early classmates encouraged Hayes to join the Cheyenne Artists Guild, and he’s been a proud member ever since. Two of his most recent works – watercolor landscapes inspired by a summer trip across the Great Lakes – are currently on display in the Guild’s September “Sapphire” show.
He’s enjoys the supportive atmosphere of the Guild, where he can socialize with and learn from other artists of varying mediums, as well as feel like he has a team of people in his corner.
“It’s a good outlet and place to show your work,” Hayes said. “The people down there try to promote you and get your work out there. … I’ve got several ribbons and stuff, and that’s kind of fun, too, but that’s not really what I’m interested in as much as just meeting other people.”
Despite his lengthy LCCC transcript, Hayes has never taken a watercolor class. The pieces in “Sapphire” were simply the result of experimenting with some sketches he did over vacation.
Although he’s not a “watercolor purist,” as he pointed out, Hayes’ favorite thing to do is experiment with colors, water and different types of paper. He’s tried several mediums, from oil to charcoal, but there’s nothing quite like the satisfaction he gets from finishing a watercolor painting.
Thanks to both the Guild and a few Facebook groups he’s in, Hayes has sold art everywhere from the Front Range to the East Coast. One of the most fulfilling experiences, he added, has been working with nonprofits, such as the local chapters of the Alzheimer’s Association and the American Cancer Society to donate original artwork for their auction fundraisers.
But to Hayes, it doesn’t really matter where his paintings end up. He’s happy to occasionally make some sales, but, ultimately, he paints simply because he loves it.
“It’ll get you thinking about something,” he said of painting. “[In retirement] you get away from your work and your job, then your friends, because most of those people are people you know from work … so it just gives you something to do, like an outlet. Some people, they work on cars or they build boats or they do gardening – everybody’s got something.
“For me, it’s just kind of gotten me out, and I’ve got to meet some really interesting people.”