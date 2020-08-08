It’s not every day a 10,000-pound steamroller acts as a printing press in the middle of Bent Avenue.
On July 18, the Cheyenne Makers and Creatives hosted six artists – four students from the University of Wyoming, local artist Steve Knox and Makers founding member Michael Launer – for a different kind of street art during the fifth annual Paint Slingers festival.
Prior to the printmaking event, the Makers provided artists with 3-by-3-foot blocks of linoleum, as well as the small tools needed to hand carve them (no power tools were used).
On the day of the event, they laid those blocks of linoleum on the street and hand-inked them using hand rollers, which required rolling the ink on a sheet of glass, then transferring it to the linoleum. Then, they laid a piece of print-grade paper on top before placing a piece of plywood and a piece of cardboard on top.
Finally, they ran that over with said 10,000-pound roller to create a print.
“For us, we really love the spectacle of it,” Launer said. “I think that’s when we get really excited, when we take something more traditional and bring it into the modern world. … (There’s) something about the scale and the ridiculousness of it that we really love.”
The process also excited the owner of Blue Door Arts, Georgia Rowswell, who Launer reached out to after the event. She said she’d gladly showcase the resulting prints at her gallery for the official return of Cheyenne Artwalk on Thursday, Aug. 13, but Launer wanted to take himself out as the middleman and have the students reach out themselves.
First to contact Rowswell was Zoe Dove, an art student with an emphasis in printmaking. Most of her work with the medium previously had been in relief printmaking, and this was her first time using a steamroller to print.
“It was cool to see the public interact with the printmaking process because when I do it at the studio, it’s just me by myself,” Dove said, reflecting on how the event took place next to the vendors at Paint Slingers so many people observed from a safe distance.
She and fellow participant/UW student Drew Yerkovich agree that printmaking is a unique medium that is much more rewarding than more traditional art forms, such as painting or drawing. Making something that’s reproducible is appealing to both of them, especially something that requires techniques many artists don’t get to learn.
“It is definitely one of those opportunities you probably only get to do once or twice in your art career,” Yerkovich said of steamroll printing. “I’m much more of a process-type person, not product, so for me it’s more of an activity. I find the hard work and the labor (rewarding), especially with what we did … it takes a lot of physical labor, and, for me, it’s so rewarding when you get that piece finished.”
The scale of these prints was particularly notable to both artists, especially because of how rare it is to find a press where you can use that size of paper (Yerkovich said usually only large corporations own a press large enough to make three flat prints like this). And the chance to now showcase their end products in a professional gallery is an important moment as art students.
Launer said each artist put in around 40 hours of work to create these prints, and because of all the hard work it required, Makers wanted to ensure they were properly compensated. That’s why they’re splitting the output 50/50, so for every print made, one went to the artist to exhibit and/or sell, and the other will be sold by the organization for somewhere between $150 and $200 each on its website, makersandcreatives.org.
The proceeds from Makers’ online sales will go toward more socially distanced events until they can finally have regular gatherings again, Launer said. And as for the artists, they could walk away with a profit of around $1,000.
“I’m a student currently in my last year, so I’ve just been trying to get my work out there and get a lot more exposure,” Yerkovich said. “And one of the things I like to portray in my artwork is this line between the gallery and the street … (this was) practically fine art becoming street art, so I had a great time.”
He added that events like Paint Slingers and shows such as this one at Blue Door help shine a light on the non-Western art being created in and around Cheyenne.
“I think that’s super important, public art, especially bringing art to Wyoming in a whole different sense,” he said. “Stretching outside the traditional Western norms.”