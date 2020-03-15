Robert Frost’s “The Road Not Taken” has always felt personal to James Schick.
As a man with several passions, he’s felt the frustration of having to decide between “two roads diverged in a yellow wood,” and that’s exactly why the tenor wanted to present some background on Frost at the Cheyenne Chamber Singers’ next concert, “Our World Through Poetry.”
“Every day, whether it’s a monumental decision or something simple like what shirt I’m going to wear to work, we all have choices, and those central choices of what we’re going to do either drive us crazy or bring us together,” he said. “There is so much that you can put into a single choice, and that really intrigues me.”
Schick is one of several members of the group who will introduce the poems (set to music) in the program and provide additional information about their respective authors. Music has always helped him see the world, he said, so he’s excited to bring audiences on a globetrotting journey through not only American poetry, but pieces by Italian, Korean, Spanish and German writers.
Poetry presents an array of equally timeless themes, which is largely what led Artistic Director Sean Ambrose to include a poem-centric concert in the choir’s 2019-20 season – cleverly planned for the same weekend as UNESCO’s annual World Poetry Day.
Ambrose admittedly isn’t the biggest poetry fan, but he is a great admirer of language, and thought a concert centered around the written word would be a nice excuse to further explore the subject matters behind the choir’s repertoire for once.
“So much of our choral literature is based upon whatever the composer chooses to set the text to, and it felt like a really cool opportunity to focus more on the words rather than the composer for a change,” he said. “This time it was like ‘let’s pick some amazing poets and find music of their texts.’”
The process of choosing what texts/songs would make the program was thus a little different, because it’s easy to find a breathtaking poem, but not always easy to find a musical take on it.
To get started, Ambrose reached out to his choir members, taking note of their favorite poets. He also put out a Facebook post asking for suggestions from his choir and education colleagues around the country, and was pleasantly surprised by the amount of responses he received.
From those efforts, he discovered a setting of the Walt Whitman poem “Leaves of Grass” that he’d never heard before, and settled on an exciting contemporary piece (just 2 years old) set to the well-known poem “Do not go gentle into that good night” by Dylan Thomas.
The goal, Ambrose added, was to include a variety of both older and newer pieces, and perhaps most importantly, to focus on poetry from all over the world as opposed to just the U.S.
“I was trying to create a celebration of language,” he said. “We’ve got two famous American poets, Robert Frost and Walt Whitman, and the rest of the poetry is global … There is a big world of amazing language out there and for the audience, it’s nice to not have all the same, so (it’s) a big variety of compositional styles as well as words that reflect different poets’ visions at the time.”
One of the pieces on the program is a poem by Persian writer Rumi about romantic love that was recited at one singer’s wedding several years ago. This musical setting of the poem was commissioned for the group about five years ago, and Ambrose said that’s the only song on the program that the vocalists have performed together previously.
Ambrose said one of the most exciting aspects of rehearsing for the concert has been exposing the singers to both new poetry and new compositions, while also diving deeper into poems they grew up learning about.
Schick has had an interest in this type of writing ever since his earliest memories of analyzing poetry as a freshman in high school, and he’s excited to explore that fascination alongside his love for music.
“I was pretty excited by the prospect of taking two arts and tying it all together,” he said. “It’s interesting that poetry and music kind of go hand in hand. I think (that’s) because both bring out emotion in people ... so when you can bring two expressions of emotion together, it’s a natural fit as far as whether it’s a melody or prose in the poem itself – even when you read poetry there are different rhythms that are automatically interjected to give it a singsong feel.”
Ambrose completely agrees, adding that the connection between language and music has existed longer than we probably know, and one unifying force has long been religion.
“One of the pieces we’re doing is actually a biblical text, and I think especially in the Western tradition, certainly the church used music for centuries to help people that couldn’t read learn text and lyrics by setting it to music so people would remember,” he said. “I think that connection between text and song is ancient to the human tradition and continues to be a powerful motivator when people are experiencing and learning new things.”