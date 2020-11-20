Even during a global pandemic, the show must go on for this year’s Cheyenne Christmas Parade.
“We do believe under the guidance we’ve gotten from the local officials and the governor that we are good to do it. However, we need people to act responsibly,” said Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dale Steenbergen. “We are certainly encouraging everyone to abide by the latest health recommendations … we’ve got a very long parade route, so that’s an opportunity for people to stay together in their bubble with their families and separate with adequate distance. And it is outside, so that’s helpful.”
Business Development and Relationship Specialist Esther Gonzales said this year’s parade will feature 78 floats, which is down from the usual 120-some, but many who opted out were companies whose corporate offices forbid participation under their own COVID-19 policy.
One local who never considered taking a year off is Michael Reyes of Mars Off-Road and Auto Repair. This will be his 12th year participating in the parade, and he’ll represent Mars and the Cheyenne Volleyball League, for which he is president.
“For us, the importance of it is to do it for the kids,” Reyes said. “I love to go out there and showcase our toys, our big off-road toys that kids love to see. And then this year, for youth volleyball, we love to show what we do for the kids.”
He said this year’s parade is particularly important because Cheyenne, like communities all over the U.S., are more disconnected than ever due to the pandemic and presidential election.
“It’s a form of unity,” he said. “Right now, we’re all over the place. … I think doing this parade really helps our society because it gets people out and shows them we’re all working for the same common cause. We have different thoughts, but we’re the same people.”
Steenbergen completely agrees. In this time of unprecedented struggle, he said it’s crucial to band together through events like this, especially those that encourage residents to support Cheyenne’s local business community in a safe and responsible manner. That’s why the Chamber partnered with Visit Cheyenne and the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority to brand the event under the other organization’s theme for the Christmas season: “Deck the Halls, Y’all.”
“There is a lot they haven’t been able to do and experience this year, so when we get the chance to do something for them, we like to make sure it’s a meaningful experience,” Steenbergen said. “It’s important to remember who we are, what a great place we live in and all the things we have to be thankful for. This is our little way to provide an environment that is safe and yet allows for that celebration. ... We’re viewing it as a time to uplift the community and still do what we can to celebrate the Christmas season.”
Cheyenne Frontier Days has never missed a parade, and CFD Parades Committee Chairman Ruthanne Hubbard plans to keep it that way. With a theme that she called “right up our alley,” she’s particularly looking forward to spreading some holiday cheer with the organization’s usual horse-drawn wagon, in addition to a royalty carriage that was recently rebuilt, and thus brand new “from the wheels up.”
“This year, more so than any other year, it’s needed,” she said of the parade. “I think the people of Laramie County need something to look forward to ... in keeping with the spirit of giving and loving our community, and that’s what is special about the parade. It’s not like most holiday parades. Cheyenne is a unique place, Frontier Days is a unique celebration, and the parade brings it all together.”