St. Patrick’s Day is one of the few days every year that Americans can agree: there’s something to celebrate. Both those of Irish heritage and those not of Irish heritage come together over a beer – or perhaps a glass of Green River, if you’re from the Midwest – and celebrate the best of Irish culture.
Perhaps the most popular pillar of Irish culture (next to Guinness) is Irish step dance. In pre-pandemic times, performing arts enthusiasts in 56 countries could experience this original dance form in person during The National Dance Company of Ireland’s annual touring production “Rhythm of the Dance.”
COVID-19 canceled the tour midway through in 2020 and canceled it entirely this year, but fans of the art form can now enjoy a previously recorded performance of the show with an adult beverage in hand at home.
The Cheyenne Civic Center is one of dozens of venues offering tickets to this livestreamed event now through March 21, and producer Kieran Cavanagh is excited that the show can go on.
“I think it’s important to keep the performances going even via streaming shows for our audience – even if they’re sitting at home – so they can escape for two hours and watch,” he said over the phone from his native Ireland. “At least they get some substitute for not going to their local theater. There is nothing that can take away from that, but I do believe that the arts industry is coming back, and when it comes back, I think there will be a renewed appetite for all live entertainment.”
Those unfamiliar with the show, he said, should know that it was created in 1998 (initially set up for a three-week tour of the U.S.), and it has toured consistently throughout the world ever since. “Rhythm of the Dance” has received critical acclaim across four continents, 50 countries and been performed for more than 7 million fans.
The performance doesn’t follow a specific storyline, Kieran Cavanagh said, but it features 20 of the group’s award-winning champion Irish step dancers, a five-piece band and two singers on a staged journey through Ireland. What it’s lacking in plot it makes up for in a narrative thread explaining how Irish dancing started (among the Druids around 400 A.D.) right up to the modern high-paced step dance of today.
“I always say there has to be light and shade in every show, but you can’t let the shade get too dull, you have to keep the audience all the way through,” Cavanagh said, adding that the production has reinvented itself in recent years to include fresh choreography.
The popularity of the dance form has grown more than he ever expected, and Cavanagh added that he’s continually “gobsmacked” at how far the production’s interest reaches globally – including to the middle-of-nowhere in frigid Siberia, where he was doubtful that anyone would show up to their debut show in the area. But instead of performing to an empty house, the artists arrived at a crowded community center full of people who had brought their own instruments and even stayed after the show to ask the performers questions.
“There is an appetite, I suppose is the right word, for Irish song and dance around the world,” he said. “As far away as China, where we tour every two years, as well as South America and India … there are very few countries we can’t take our Irish culture to.”
It’s been difficult to market a streamed recording of a September 2019 performance at the Odessa National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater in Odessa, Ukraine, he added, but he expects everyone who has any interest in Irish dance and/or music will enjoy this celebration of 2,000 years worth of pre-Celtic culture.
“There is no substitute for Irish dance, or really for any live experience,” Cavanagh said. “But while streaming, you’ll see all the action, and you see, I suppose, the atmosphere of the live audience … it’s really hard to recreate that in the comfort of your own home or wherever you’re going to offer it, but it’s the way we have to go right now to be with our audience.”