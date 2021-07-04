Every Tuesday night, the Laramie County School District 1 Administration Building is filled with Cheyenne musicians of varying ages, gathering to do what they love most: make music together.
They’re all volunteers, and the organization doesn’t earn a dime off its summer performances, but the group members don’t mind. They’re fueled by a love of the art and a passion for fostering community through music.
Sean Ambrose is the leader of this group, Cheyenne Civic Concert Band, and he’s continually impressed by the range of musicians it attracts.
“We have people that play in the symphony, we have people that are music staff in the district, we have some older adults that have played an instrument ever since they were in grade school, but never pursued it as anything other than a pleasure,” he said. “The band really exists to provide recreation to the community, whether as audience or players.”
On Tuesday, July 6, the band will perform its second concert of the summer – aka its second performance since summer 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ambrose is happy to get back to conducting, but more than anything, he’s excited to offer Cheyenne an accessible night of family friendly entertainment.
Concertgoers at any City Band – as most locals know it – show can expect to hear some movie themes, Broadway musical medleys and marches, but this upcoming concert will also feature some patriotic tunes to honor Independence Day. Ambrose said the repertoire will include everything from a couple of Sousa marches to selections from “The Music Man,” so there’s something for everybody.
It’s the type of music that most people will recognize, which is important for a free summer concert series, Ambrose said. Especially because all the shows are free and held outdoors at Lions Park Amphitheater, where anyone could walk up serendipitously.
“Community arts is important to me,” he said. “I want our children to get some education and then become consumers and producers in our community. And, for years, my involvement with Cheyenne Little Theatre or with Chamber Singers or whatnot has been about bridging that gap between school music and community … which is more than just going to work.”
Ambrose has been the conductor since 2009, but he first joined the band as a child because there’s technically no age requirement. He loves that there are no auditions – you just need to come with an understanding of your instrument and a willingness to perform live – and that the band has survived throughout his lifetime.
Although the group isn’t funded by the city like similar bands in Laramie and Casper, it’s remained a constant in the local arts community, thanks to partners such as LCSD1 and the city’s Community Recreation and Events Department, which allows the band to play at the amphitheater for free.
“We’ve got a great partnership with the school district,” he said. “They provide us rehearsal space, they let us use their music, use their music stands. So the school district has been the other really outstanding community partner in allowing the band to exist.”
It sometimes feels like another job on top of his full-time work – running the band in addition to running Cheyenne Chamber Singers – but his passion keeps him going.
“It’s because of both a love of Cheyenne – I’m a product of this community – as well as being passionate about continuing to evolve and grow,” he said. “We’re providing recreation in the arts arena, and I think that’s pretty crucial to our quality of life in our town, or in any.”