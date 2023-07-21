Free Pancake Breakfast

Stove tender Jay Poulignot, left, tosses fresh pancakes to catcher Cameron Stelzner, 15, right, during a free pancake breakfast at the Depot Plaza in Cheyenne on Monday, July 25, 2022.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle file photo

Cheyenne Day is the event within the event.

The local holiday is a long-running tradition that was originally founded to promote the rodeo, but eventually shifted focus to drawing visitors and locals downtown for some relief from the western world of Frontier Park.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus