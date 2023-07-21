Cheyenne Day is the event within the event.
The local holiday is a long-running tradition that was originally founded to promote the rodeo, but eventually shifted focus to drawing visitors and locals downtown for some relief from the western world of Frontier Park.
It was also once a celebration meant to honor Cheyenneites, but now functions well as an opportunity for visitors to see what the city has to offer outside of the year’s biggest event.
“Frontier Days is like our Super Bowl,” said Haylee Chenchar, director of special projects and tourism development for Visit Cheyenne. “Everything at the park and the partnerships that we have with Frontier Days is awesome, but Cheyenne Day is also an opportunity for the locals to to come out and celebrate.
“It’s just a great branding of our community and a celebration of our community.”
Despite being present throughout the history of CFD, it proved difficult for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle to retrieve any written record of how or why Cheyenne Appreciation Day came to be. As far back as 50 years ago, the city would close off downtown streets for square-dancing lessons, chuckwagon cook-offs and live music, indicating that this has always been a significant aspect of CFD.
Regardless, it has remained a word-of-mouth celebration that transforms downtown Cheyenne into one big block party, with downtown businesses often cutting their employees loose come the afternoon.
“You would never really have that in any other state,” Chenchar said. “It’s just like, we’re so proud and Wyoming is so proud of our roots. The fact that even the state employees get the opportunity to have the afternoon off to participate in and celebrate and enjoy — it’s just a very Wyoming thing that I love.”
This year is no different.
Wednesday begins with a free Pancake Breakfast in the Cheyenne Depot Plaza from 7-9 a.m. Newcomers should make it a point to arrive early, because it won’t take long for the line to stretch down 15th Street. All attendees have to do is wait and watch as airborne pancakes somersault their way from the cooking surface to the plate.
Both Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co. and Black Tooth Brewing Co. are hosting their own Cheyenne Day street parties. The events will feature live music, food trucks and local vendors set up on the streets surrounding their businesses. Of course, there’s no reason to stick to just one party with the open container ordinance in effect — there’s plenty of beer to go around — so grab a drink and explore downtown.
At 1622 E. 19th St., Alf’s Pub and Package Liquor will be busy with Meat Fest, a celebration similar to those listed above. The main difference lies in the $12 plates of pulled pork, shredded beef and all the sides that come with it, available to those in attendance. That event runs from noon to 4 p.m.
At the same time, local legends Boogie Machine will perform disco and funk covers as a part of the Fridays on the Plaza series starting at 1 p.m. They will be joined by the 67th Army Band.
The Cheyenne Gunslingers will also give two performances on Wednesday, one at noon and the other at their regularly scheduled 6 p.m. time slot. A day away from the rodeo is the perfect time to catch the long-running act.
The Lincoln Theatre will host country band Asleep at the Wheel, which performed at Frontier Nights in 2002 and 1978. The show begins at 7 p.m.
Later, at 8:30 p.m., rising country singer Jenny Tolman will take the stage at Outlaw Saloon for its CFD After Party Series.
This year, Cheyenne Day is capped off with a Frontier Nights performance by Papa Roach and Five Finger Death Punch, the latter of whom’s lead singer, Ivan Moody, recently relocated to Cheyenne. Tickets are still available at the time of this writing.
Otherwise, Cheyenne Day is best spent exploring all that downtown has to offer — even for locals. But the day is also a chance for the city and Visit Cheyenne to better market Wyoming’s capital city, and for that reason, they’re putting their best foot forward.
“A lot of people who are traveling, this is their first and only impression of Wyoming,” Chenchar said. “The leadership at CFD, all of the committees and the volunteers, they do a great job of making sure it’s the best impression that could possibly be had.”