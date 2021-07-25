“Western art” can mean many things to many people. To Cheyenne sculptor Guadalupe Barajas, it means celebrating the people and animals of his home state while also honoring his Indigenous heritage.
“My subject matter is basically Native Americans and wildlife,” Barajas said. “And I’ve been trying to get a Native American sculpture outside the Old West Museum for the longest time.”
Although he hasn’t made that happen just yet, Barajas – best known for his large public art pieces outside the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the Governor’s residence – is one of 57 artists who created a total of 213 pieces to go inside the museum for this year’s Cheyenne Frontier Days Western Art Show & Sale.
For this the 41st annual show, Barajas has four pieces: a 36” x 10” x 14” bronze of a Navajo member titled “Reflections,” a 12” x 6” x 6” bronze animal bust called “Ram Study,” a 11” x 4” x 4” bronze figure of two hands meeting titled “Legacy” and a 11” x 12” x 6” bronze depiction of two toucans called “Easy Pickin’s.”
The latter of the four might seem like an odd submission for a Western art show, and that’s because it is, Barajas said. He usually doesn’t experiment with depictions of tropical birds, but he finds toucans interesting and wanted to shake things up a bit with an animal not native to the region.
Barajas is one of many artists in the show that submitted more small pieces this year, a trend noted by Art Show and Events Coordinator Amanda Byzewski. Whether due to pandemic-related shortages making it harder to get certain supplies, or just not feeling like putting the money into larger pieces in an era of so much economic instability, nearly all the show’s sculptures can fit on a small end table, and many of the paintings could fit nicely in smaller rooms.
This is a huge plus for younger collectors, Byzewski said, who don’t have the money for large-scale works and are just starting on their collections. The museum, as a whole, is working to get more young people through its doors, and another way staff focused on that initiative was by inviting more abstract, modern and contemporary artists to this year’s show.
Byzewski is new to the staff as of last month, so even though it’s been a hectic time to jump into the role, she’s enjoyed watching the show come together (especially after an exploded fire extinguisher in the Carriage Hall caused them to get it hung later than planned).
Barajas, who has 12 public works across the capital city, said he’s enjoyed being part of this show for the past five years because it always brings in people from all around the country, and occasionally even the world. This year, there is one participating international artist – Jerry Markham from Vernon, British Columbia, Canada – and one Indigenous artist from the Wind River Reservation, Talissa Abeyta of Fort Washakie.
Asked about his artistic process, Barajas said he doesn’t use photographs as often as many other sculptors. The pieces also don’t take much planning, especially those that aren’t commissions, because they just come to him as he gets to work.
“I very seldom use photographs because they don’t do me much good because we’re working three-dimensionally,” he said. “But I try to research any animal I’m working on. … You do have to do a lot of research to be anatomically correct.”
Whenever he’s planning to create a bison sculpture, which Barajas said are great sellers here, he heads to Terry Bison Ranch to shoot video of the bison roaming the high plains of the ranch. He’s forged a relationship with the ranch owners that allows him to drive in and record the animals, as long as he stays in his car, which is helpful to his process, because he can examine them from all angles and refer back once he’s in the studio.
Sculpting is a very expensive art form to specialize in, Barajas said – “if you’re not selling, you’re not sculpting” – but he feels grateful to have received many large commissions in Cheyenne. He used to have at least nine galleries showing his work, but now he only shows out of his home venue, Grey Wolf Gallery.
It’s hard work, and now isn’t the best time to sell, so he’s thankful for this opportunity to showcase his work in this CFD show.
“This was my passion from the beginning,” he said of sculpting. “I never thought of failing. It was just about something I was passionate about.”