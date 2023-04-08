Here’s an unexpected statistic — about 66% of all attendees at the 2022 Cheyenne Gaming Convention traveled from out of state.

That means 429 of last year’s 651 total attendees were tourists, making the event one of the largest of its kind on the Front Range — barring those held in Denver.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

