Here’s an unexpected statistic — about 66% of all attendees at the 2022 Cheyenne Gaming Convention traveled from out of state.
That means 429 of last year’s 651 total attendees were tourists, making the event one of the largest of its kind on the Front Range — barring those held in Denver.
Even more impressive is the fact that the Gaming Convention doubled its attendance last year, and Brad Koch, CEO of the Cheyenne Gaming Convention and president of the Wyoming Gaming Library nonprofit, is expecting another increase this year.
“It’s been amazing throughout the years to run into people telling me how they’re excited for the next year’s convention,” Koch said in an interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “How they can’t wait to come back.”
Koch received resounding support after last year’s convention, but those who attended asked for one thing in particular — more games.
It’s a bizarre request, considering when someone asks Koch what games they offer at the convention, his standard response is simply “Yes.”
It would be difficult — nearly impossible — to list every game that the convention offers, but rest assured there there will be traditional board games, classic arcade and other gaming systems, role-playing games, a Settlers of Catan tournament, carnival games and more — 1,000 total games or more.
And all this for what? Just good, clean fun? That’s absolutely right.
But the Gaming Convention is not only an event to be entertained by, it’s also an event for locals to be proud of. The event functions as the primary fundraiser for Koch’s nonprofit, the Wyoming Gaming Library, an organization with the goal of providing games of all kinds to underprivileged youth in Cheyenne.
Gaming, or, more specifically, play, has been determined to be valuable to social and cognitive development in youth.
Koch and the rest of the Game Library team will soon see their goal come to fruition. This summer, they plan to secure the bus that will house the mobile game library, which they expect to be up and running by the end of the year.
“We’re at a point where we know that we’re successful. We’re net positive, we’re not in the red,” Koch said. “At this point, we just want to invite as many people as possible to come have fun. If you build it, they will come, and we’re happy where we’re at.
“We think (Cheyenne) is a good fit for our size, and we were not looking to grow to 10,000 (attendees). We have no need to move.”
Actually, the Cheyenne Gaming Convention is looking to keep things fairly select. If the demand does grow exponentially in the coming years, Koch intends to cap attendance at 1,000 people in order for everyone to have a chance to participate in all the games they have to offer.
With a more intimate setting, Koch can continue leading introductory lessons for complicated role-playing games, like Dungeons and Dragons, something he’s done every year since the convention was founded in 2019.
It also allows for more accessible tournaments to take place, of which several are available. This year, they’re also offering a Texas Hold’em tournament for all of the card aficionados in Cheyenne.
Perhaps more important to Koch is the opportunity to continue developing relationships with the convention’s devoted attendees. While many commute from northern Colorado and Nebraska, some travel from as far away as Oregon, Texas and Florida.
One of these travelers is Will Ray, a member of the U.S. Air Force currently stationed at Cape Canaveral Space Force Base in Florida.
In 2019, Ray left for his new assignment after doing a four-year stint at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. At just 19 years old, Ray arrived in Cheyenne looking for a community, and found one with Koch and others that frequented what is now Olympus Games and Comics.
It’s ironic, because Ray remembers his high school days mocking gaming culture.
“The funniest part to me is that I remember when I got to Cheyenne in 2015 — I was 19 at the time, I’m 27 now,” Ray said, laughing. “I remember growing up and being in high school and giving people that would play Magic the Gathering a hard time.”
The joke’s on him, because soon enough he would be helping work the first Gaming Convention just before his departure. Even better, Ray has made it to every installment of the event since, and will be flying back to Cheyenne later this month to attend the 2023 convention and visit old friends.
They even plan to finally finish a 9-year-long Dungeons and Dragons campaign.
That’s what Cheyenne’s gaming community, and the Cheyenne Gaming Convention, is about.
“It is bringing people together,” Ray said. “And for me, if there was a charity that I want to be a part of, it’s definitely something that lets a kid be a kid.
“To me, that’s just awesome, that’s on the same level as any other children’s charity. (Brad) has found his niche to let kids be kids.”