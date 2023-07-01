CHEYENNE — There’s a tightly knit network of musicians adding life to the local bars, breweries and small venues in Cheyenne, and though residents probably don’t recognize it, something special might be on the horizon.

Most residents will, however, recognize these musicians’ and artists’ names — City Creek Band, Bobby Phillips, Mr. Byrd and the Perfect Strangers, Southern Fryed, Jim Wilkinson and more, making the rounds at different venues around town. Each place, be it Black Tooth Brewing Co., Westby Edge Brewing, Outlaw Saloon, Crown Bar or Redwood Lounge, maintains their set of regular musicians, forming musical communities within.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus