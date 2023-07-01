CHEYENNE — There’s a tightly knit network of musicians adding life to the local bars, breweries and small venues in Cheyenne, and though residents probably don’t recognize it, something special might be on the horizon.
Most residents will, however, recognize these musicians’ and artists’ names — City Creek Band, Bobby Phillips, Mr. Byrd and the Perfect Strangers, Southern Fryed, Jim Wilkinson and more, making the rounds at different venues around town. Each place, be it Black Tooth Brewing Co., Westby Edge Brewing, Outlaw Saloon, Crown Bar or Redwood Lounge, maintains their set of regular musicians, forming musical communities within.
Blue Raven Brewery is no different.
Entering the “circuit”
However, there’s something special about the devoted singer/songwriters that have come to form the house crew at the local bar.
“Blue Raven really ignited my, including a lot of other musicians’, way into ‘the circuit,’ if that’s what you want to call it,” local musician Johnny Velvick said.
Velvick is one of the most veteran musicians playing in town, moving from Tulsa to Cheyenne in 2014. From busking in front of the Dollar Tree to playing venues around town, Velvick’s bluesy style, captured in his regular “Blue & Brews” spot at Blue Raven, has endured the often unforgiving local music scene.
It’s unforgiving for multiple reasons, most of which eventually whittle down to the issue of financial compensation. Local music is also only as strong as the support from the community, and that’s something that the Blue Raven has fostered, as well, with Velvick and other musicians recognizing enthusiastic support from the owners and regular crowds alike.
As far as Velvick is concerned, there are two kinds of crowds in Cheyenne.
“Bobby Phillips, he is a great musician, and he’s having to deal with all those crazy guys that aren’t really there to listen to live music,” Velvick said. “They’re just there to shoot the shit. The Crown Bar brings in a big crowd, but mostly it’s the downtown stragglers, and they’re not there to listen.
“It’s fun playing for anybody, nonetheless. But we have a true crowd of people (at Blue Raven) that are actually (listening), there’s an applause. There’s a moment of silence through the music.”
Just as important a distinction to make between a floundering music scene and a growing one is the commitment between the musicians. Velvick initially struggled to enter a scene where musicians, while supportive, were more reluctant to help others get their start.
But Blue Raven, which was Danielmark’s Brewery at the time, ushered him in, and it’s only grown since transitioning to new ownership.
A place to grow
Ask most regulars, and they’ll tell you that the defining trait of Blue Raven is its friendly, community atmosphere that extends beyond the patronage to a core group of musicians. That’s how Velvick first met Jason Lenyer Buchanan, and how Buchanan got his start in town.
“It was Rich Hart, (the owner) at the Blue Raven, that introduced us to each other,” Buchanan said.
“And I forget how it happened, but we ended up planning to do a gig together. We did, and we actually we do that often. “
Buchanan might be the most passionate and admittedly optimistic member of the bunch. Having moved from Houston two years ago, the Texas city’s local music circuit was nowhere near as opportunistic as the one he’s found in Cheyenne, and it’s made all the difference for him and his wife, whom he performs with.
Like Velvick, he sees something unique happening for local music — the adoption of a common goal among musicians. There have been talks of organizing a mini festival featuring the regular musicians at the Blue Raven, like Buchanan, Velvick, Phillips and Rachel Berkness of City Creek Band, among others.
“As a musician in Houston, it’s hard to meet people of quality, gauge them out and build a band,” Buchanan said. “Whereas here, the way you do it is you play solo. And then other musicians come up and find you and say, ‘Hey, you’re good. I’d like to play with you.
“Blue Raven gave me a spot to do that.”
The musicians, be they newcomers or veterans, pay their dues to Blue Raven for the community they’ve helped bolster, but other local venues have caught on to the value of regularly hosting live music.
The bar band blues
There could be a slew of talented musicians that want to play live, but venues have to take a chance on bringing in live performances during a time when it’s less than profitable. Lately, the Redwood Lounge has brought in musicians from Cheyenne and Laramie, while Westby Edge Brewing and Railspur are the newest locations to welcome local artists.
It’s a return to form, one that is particularly difficult to overcome for longtime musicians, like Chris Chimmick, drummer for Mr. Byrd and the Perfect Strangers. Since 1994, he’s played in numerous groups that have come and gone from Cheyenne’s music scene, and there just isn’t the same opportunity, pay or attitude toward live music as there used to be.
“We put a lot of time and work into this. That’s another thing that people don’t realize — just how much work goes into it,” said the 65-year-old Chimmick. “It’s pretty much another job. When you think about all the time you spend rehearsing, everybody working on their individual parts alone at home, then coming to rehearsal and putting everything together.
“Then there’s going into a place to play, setting up and at the end of the night tearing down and packing everything up. It’s a lot of work.”
Chimmick thought karaoke would have eventually died off and sees the phrase “live DJ” as an oxymoron, given that the songs are all recorded. When a crowd expects live performers to play a song as true to the source material as possible, it’s more logical and much cheaper for a venue to skip out on a band and just play the original recording.
Outlaw folk
Frankly, he doesn’t know if business will improve for local bands, but there are certainly more solo musicians taking the stage. One of them is Mason McTell, who Buchanan jokes is the pessimist of the Blue Raven group, his opinion lying closer to Chimmick’s than his contemporaries on the scene.
“We don’t really have any metal or rock venues that are doing shows at the same volume (as singer/songwriters),” McTell said. “Unless it’s one of the bigger bars. There’s not a lot of places in Cheyenne that are good to bring out a full drum kit.”
McTell is good friends with Velvick and Buchanan, but like Velvick, he got his start busking and, in many ways, prefers it. There’s the fact that he’ll actually make more money during his time on the street than he would in a bar, but there is also an authenticity to it that suits his style of “outlaw folk.”
This self-designated genre is a play on what most perceive folk to be — country songs that harken back to the romanticized cowboy lifestyle.
“The cowboys are all dead,” McTell said. “They’re not around anymore.”
His style embodies the life and experiences of a group that McTell sees as underrepresented in Cheyenne, which is odd for the size of the city. The wealthy and the poor do not mix in the slightest.
He believes that Cheyenne is socially segregated, more so than others might recognize. It’s the middle- to upper-class groups that might not take to his music, with its tougher lyrical content — including stories of substance abuse, poverty and death.
But his music is a reflection of the reality of his self-proclaimed “white trash” upbringing, not of how the city wants to be perceived.
“I’ve had that conversation before where people are like, ‘I know you have a shtick on stage,’ and it’s like, that is not a shtick,” McTell said. “The last seven years, I have worked nothing but hard manual labor jobs with tweakers and felons. I don’t feel like I’m edgy at all, but it’s relative to the circles I run around in.
“I play in all these places where it’s like, middle- and upper middle-class people. Some of them act like I’m scary, but I’m a teddy bear compared to some of the people I know.”
Music like his might struggle to gain any traction, but he has become an integral part of the group at Blue Raven, regularly playing shows there and around the region. The catch is that he doesn’t see enough financial support from crowds, and tips go a long way when you work nine hours for an average payout of roughly $300.
Something special
Musicians don’t play the circuit to make money, but money, unfortunately, is a major factor in keeping musicians playing. That being said, as long as people are there to listen, they intend to play. The more venues that they book, the more places they have to play.
Things might not be perfect, but Dana Gage has been documenting music performances in Cheyenne since 1996. He thinks Cheyenne is currently poised for something special; the capital city just needs more musicians willing to take the stage and more prominent public support for said musicians.
“I grew up on the East Coast, I moved to the West Coast in the Navy, and I stayed out there for 14 years,” Gage said. “I go to both coasts still, and when I compare the music between there and here, I find that that Cheyenne has some of the best music available.
“The musicians are great, the bands are tight. The music selection is what really appeals to me. And it really surprised me not only back when I moved here, but it still does today.”