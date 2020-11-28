What does the world need right now? To the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players team, the answer is a comedy about two missing persons: or rather, nativity scene statues.
Cathie Chadwick was originally supposed to direct CLTP’s production of “A Christmas Story” this December, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the community theater switched gears to more social distancing friendly shows. For the annual holiday show, CLTP chose Bo Wilson’s “The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular,” a decision Chadwick was happy with.
“We decided we wanted a smaller cast and maybe no children, and this only has five people in it,” she said. “Joseph has been stolen from one congregation, and Jesus is missing from the other nativity scene at the other congregation … the story is about people and losing the real meaning of Christmas.”
In a year when we’ve been forced apart – physically, ideologically, etc. – Chadwick got teary-eyed describing the play’s theme of coming together for a common cause.
Coming together in the Atlas Theatre became even more difficult after Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist’s latest guidelines were released Nov. 19, limiting indoor gatherings to 25% capacity, with a maximum of 100 people (when social distancing measures are in place). The limitations also forbid the face shields and other chin strap-based masks CLTP actors have been using since they returned to the stage over the summer, so Chadwick’s cast will be wearing cloth masks with a clear plastic piece in front of the mouth to communicate more clearly. Actors will also have their own body mics that she hopes will help pick up the sound of their voices even better.
To keep audiences safe, every commonly touched surface in the theater is disinfected before the show, during the 15-minute intermission and after the show, and guests are asked to keep their masks on unless they’re eating during dinner theater nights. The show was also specifically picked because of its smaller cast and because it requires fewer show hands, and Chadwick added that most of the cast are retired women who are out and about less these days because they don’t have to work.
Retired arts lover Rita Bosom has been in two previous CLTP productions, but it still took a great deal of self-persuasion to audition for “The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular.” She was convinced she wouldn’t be cast – particularly because there are so few parts for older women in community theater, so the same women are always competing – but she ended up having a blast auditioning.
Much to her surprise, she was offered the role of Lucille, the pastor’s wife from one of the two congregations involved in the comedic mystery. Lucille and the women from the other church are surface-level friendly, but there’s a subtle rivalry between them that was particularly fun for Bosom to portray.
“Hopefully I’m not like this character,” Bosom said with a laugh. “I’m very involved in my church, but not to the extent that this woman is, so it’s kind of fun. And the fact that they’re southern makes it fun, too, because you get to use that accent. Being originally from Oklahoma, I have it stored back there.”
Her favorite line in the whole show is when another character says Lucille “looks like who you would call when you want to burn a witch,” which says a lot about how her character presents. However, Bosom said Lucille also grows a great deal throughout the show, and she loves demonstrating that character development throughout the production.
This is Bosom’s first time being in an all-female production, and she loves that it gives older women the chance to take the spotlight (three of the characters are seniors, and the other two are younger women). Chadwick said she’s enjoyed directing it for the same reason – that’s actually why she started directing CLTP shows in the first place, because it was harder to snag parts as she got older.
“I have a wonderfully talented group of women,” Chadwick said of the cast. “We had so many people – over 30 – audition, and it was really hard to choose. … They’re very experienced, and they each bring something different to each character. … If you’ve ever been involved in a church group or women’s group, then you can identify with all these women.”
Bosom and Chadwick agree that the play will make audiences both laugh and potentially get emotional, but it’s ultimately a feel-good piece that will remind everyone what the Christmas spirit is all about.
And for Bosom, being part of the show has been a huge blessing after the recent death of her daughter.
“It has given me something else to focus on,” she said. “After a big loss in your life, you can sit around and dwell on that or you can find some other things to focus on, so it’s been a big help to me in that way. These are really wonderful women – two I already knew, and two who are new friends – and we’ve had a lot of fun together. .. I think it’s just what this community needs right now.”