A man in full 18th century British garb stands before a black curtain. Between the large jewel-covered crown and elaborate coat, it’s clear he’s portraying royalty of some kind, and when the opening notes of “You’ll Be Back” from the Broadway musical “Hamilton” start playing, it becomes immediately clear who: King George III.
If this trailer (https://tinyurl.com/ y7hg9zch) for Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ upcoming Virtual Cabaret is any indication, the community theater group is taking its next online performance just as seriously as any of its staged productions. No, CLTP won’t be performing the musical “Cabaret” this month as originally planned (due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been rescheduled to May 2021), but the organization has found a way for some of Cheyenne’s best voices to still shine this month.
“We’re just trying to continue to find ways to keep volunteers and patrons engaged, and we have so much singing talent in the organization that it just made sense to us to feature some of that,” said CLTP Managing Director Todd Martin. “This was one of the first ideas we had after we had to close due to COVID, so we just started accepting submissions from people, and we probably had 30 or so, which was pretty exciting.”
From a dance performance to a Shakespearean monologue, the resulting virtual show at 7 tonight will feature a variety of musical acts from familiar faces in the local performing arts community. One such performer is Maria Thompson, CLTP’s technical director and rental coordinator, who was also tasked with compiling all of the individual performances into one video.
Like CLTP’s virtual performance of “The Rhyming Rapscallion or A Tale that Goes from Bad to Verse or Dirk and Tallen Hansome!” on May 1 and 2, this show will consist of videos recorded in the performers’ respective homes. Thompson, who has video editing experience from college, asked all the selected artists to record their act and upload it to a shared Google drive, then she used the program Movavi to edit all the videos and weave them together into a show that will be put on YouTube and linked to on the CLTP Facebook page by 7 tonight.
“It’s just been challenging trying to put everything together … I had nine characters singing on top of each other at one time for a group number at the end of it – lots of different voices and people singing the same thing at a different pace,” Thompson said. “It’s been years since I’ve really dived into video editing, and (now) refreshing my skills at doing it, it’s a nice fallback.”
Thompson submitted an audition tape performing the prologue to the musical “Into the Woods” that was 14-some minutes long, so she admits these acts aren’t easy to edit and flow into another. But working at it has taught her more than she imagined, and she’s happy to have the learning experience on top of the chance to perform her “Into the Woods” scene and sing in two duets with other selected performers.
The most rewarding part of the process, she added, was seeing what her fellow CLTP artists came up with.
“Seeing how creative people are … I’m a huge fan of ‘Newsies,’ and one of my friends sent in this video (of one of those songs), and it’s adorable – he went all out for it,” Thompson said. “Just seeing how much energy people put into this is amazing, especially because we can’t do that onstage, but they’re like, ‘We gotta make this good’ and try to make money for the theater, as well.”
Martin said the evening’s event will also feature some archived footage from a musical fundraiser several years ago, so CLTP patrons can tune in and expect both a blast from the past and some modern performances from musicals both old and new.
One aspect of the show – which will feature around 20 songs – he’s particularly looking forward to is the aforementioned finale, a group number they created via a combination of submitted videos from singers and in-person performances recorded when certain artists came into Mary Godfrey Playhouse one at a time (with personal protective equipment on).
CLTP’s first virtual show earlier this month taught the organization a great deal, Martin said, and perhaps the biggest lesson was in scheduling and marketing – how to make sure people knew when it was going to be available, how they could view it and how to make a donation while watching.
That performance reached nearly 600 views and received a “nice number” of donations, so Martin said he looks forward to further adapting to the inability to perform in person and continue to offer virtual theater experiences.
“People miss going to concerts, miss going to plays, so (I’m happy) if we can provide that for folks, even in a different kind of format,” Martin said. “We felt trying to record them beforehand and polish them a little bit just provides a more quality viewing experience for people watching it. Quality of production is really important to us when we are able to put things on stage, and we want that standard to carry over to what we do virtually.”