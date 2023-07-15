CHEYENNE — Lining the eastern wall of the Cowgirls of the West Museum is a set of four riding saddles, smaller and more narrow than the average design.

These are women’s saddles, originally designed for riding sidesaddle, since it was once illegal for a woman to wear pants into downtown Cheyenne. The progression of the saddles’ design from the “English saddle” to the design many recognize today is a glimpse into the strenuous history of women’s prominent role in western ranching and rodeo culture.

