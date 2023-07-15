Cowgirls of the West Museum Director Pam Cooper, left, and volunteer Marilyn Pettit pose in the Cowgirls of the West Museum on Friday. Behind them is the donated clothing of Mable Strickland Woodward, who won the all-around title at Cheyenne Frontier Days when competing with men.
Will Carpenter/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cowgirls of the West Museum Director Pam Cooper holds a photograph of Fox Hastings. In this famous photograph, Hastings waves to the rodeo crowd after bulldogging a steer.
Will Carpenter/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
A lineup of saddles in the Cowgirls of the West Museum shows the progression of women's saddle design. Originally, women were not allowed to wear pants into town and had to ride sidesaddle.
CHEYENNE — Lining the eastern wall of the Cowgirls of the West Museum is a set of four riding saddles, smaller and more narrow than the average design.
These are women’s saddles, originally designed for riding sidesaddle, since it was once illegal for a woman to wear pants into downtown Cheyenne. The progression of the saddles’ design from the “English saddle” to the design many recognize today is a glimpse into the strenuous history of women’s prominent role in western ranching and rodeo culture.
It’s a piece of history that had once been banished to wander the lonesome plains but is now as integral to the essence of the West as rodeo itself.
Pam Cooper, volunteer and director of the Cowgirls of the West Museum since 2006, leans against one of the saddles on Friday afternoon. Her morning was spent in a television interview that she’s still recovering her nerves from, and now, she’s walking the Wyoming Tribune Eagle through a crash course in cowgirl history.
“We are not feminists here in any shape or form,” she said, addressing a photograph of Bonnie McCarrol. In 1929, McCarrol was killed after being bucked from her bronc at the Pendleton Round-Up. Organizers used the tragedy to impose serious regulations against women competing in rodeo. “But these women were forgotten. I mean, they settled the West.”
People from around the country filter in and out of the Cowgirls of the West Museum during the interview, a sight common to the volunteers that run the store throughout the summer months. Families from Colorado and friends visiting from places like Austin, Texas, read through the many displays before making their way to the gift shop next door.
Come Cheyenne Frontier Days, July 21-30, these visitors will broaden to hometowns from around the world, with places as far away as France and Italy. Through it all, Cooper and other volunteers will usher them through the small space, filled with a complex history of women’s involvement in ranching and rodeoing in Wyoming and the greater western United States.
“In 1995, there were five people in Cheyenne who had all been friends for a long time,” Cooper said. “They were out having lunch, and they said, ‘You know, our dads and grandpas and great-grandparents settled this place, and they’re all memorialized out in the Old West Museum, but there’s nothing for our moms and our grandmas and our great-grandmother. Not a thing.
“Cowgirls who rode this circuit with the guys in the late 1800s, early 1900s — they were good, and they were not liked there or appreciated.”
The museum was founded in 2001 as a nonprofit following the involvement of a University of Wyoming law student, now well known as former Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead. Grants from local organizations played a major role, as did volunteer support.
The community rallied to help fund the Cowgirls of the West organization. When COVID-19 restrictions prevented the museum from operating and the Cowgirls from hosting their annual fundraiser, the community stepped in by donating to a GoFundMe to keep the museum from shutting down.
Many of the names that make it on the biography-covered walls in the museum convey the harsh realities that these competitors faced challenging lives, made more difficult by the confines of gender roles. Significant figures like Lucille Mullhall, Fox Hastings, Ruth Roach, Mable Strickland Woodward and Rose Clayton of the “Prairie Roses” provide specific insight.
Despite these figures’ impact, it was not uncommon for their lives to end in turmoil — be it accidental death or suicide.
“The emphasis of our museum is on how women helped settle the West,” said Sharon Russell, general chairperson and advisory board member for the Cowgirls of the West. “You hear tons about how the men did all this stuff, settling the West.
“When the women came, they brought schools, churches, law and order. But I gotta tell you, it was not a fun trip for the woman. They were very lonesome. It was very rough conditions. Some lived in sod houses. It was quite unpleasant when they first came. There’s no other way to say it.”
The Cowgirls of the West Museum may focus on cowboy and rodeo culture, but the larger goal of keeping the museum operational downtown is to remind visitors and residents of the impact that women had on the West.
Aside from rodeo gear, the walls are also filled with tools for daily tasks. Not only were these women of the West riding and working, they were keeping up their homesteads.
“They had to plow, they had to hunt, they had to defend their houses,” Russell said. “And you know, they didn’t have indoor plumbing, and when they had babies, you didn’t go to the nearest hospital, because there wasn’t one. People don’t realize how rough the women had it.
“But women are tough, let me tell you.”
